The 1 tool you need to get retro waves just like Jennifer Lopez

/ Source: TODAY By Jordan Muto

Ready to upgrade your hairstyle this fall? Count TODAY Style in!

Whether you want to go big and bold with a new color or just change up your everyday look with a new style, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton has tips, tricks and styling ideas that anyone can try. He's taking inspiration from some of his top celebrity clients and sharing his best tricks for re-creating these hot looks at home.

Elevated topknot

Lady Gaga loves the topknot-and-bangs trend. James Devaney / GC Images

The topknot is a favorite of everyone from Ariana Grande to Lady Gaga. If you want to elevate this go-to bun style, Appleton recommends trying clip-in bangs. Place the bangs towards the start of the bun and style them as you'd like. Then, when the day's over, simply remove them. It's an easy way to try the trend without committing to the chop.

Retro Hollywood waves

Retro waves like Jennifer Lopez's are the easiest way to elevate any look. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The '20s are back when it comes to retro waves! Can't use a curling iron? No problem! Appleton is a fan of The Beachwaver. You take a section of hair, clamp it and then push a button to let it curl on its own. Hold it for 10 to 15 seconds and repeat. The key to this look is curling the hair all in the same direction and then brushing the curls out. To finish the, create a deep side part and you're ready for any occasion!

Play with pink hair

Kylie Jenner's pink hair doesn't have to be a big or expensive commitment! Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Pink hair is one of the biggest Hollywood trends, but, believe it or not, it's fairly easy to try at home without a big commitment thanks to semi-permanent dye. Appleton likes Lime Crime's dye that rinses out after two weeks.

He recommends using it on a blond base for the best results. You put it on like conditioner and it tains the natural color with a pink pigment. Gradually, it will wash out and return to blond. For those who are brunette, Appleton recommends having some fun with clip-in extensions.