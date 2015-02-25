Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Want luxurious waves without the work? Simply sleep on it!

We know what you're thinking: Going to bed with wet hair can only result in a disaster the next morning. But trust us, there are plenty of ways to sleep with wet hair and it's easier to avoid the all-dreaded bedhead than you think. Vanessa Collington of Louis Licari salons proved that these expert tricks work by testing them out on TODAY Style editor Emily Sher. See for yourself!

Twist wet hair into a bun

For starters, products are the most important choice. “Do not use leave-in conditioners unless your hair is really lacking moisture," said Woody Michleb of Elizabeth Arden Red Door Spa and Salon. "Otherwise, your hair will still be damp in the morning."

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY

Instead, enhance your natural texture with a beach spray. "Use a product like Kérastase Spray a Porter on towel-dried or damp hair and twist gently into a bun,” said Michleb. Avoid securing with an elastic or hair tie and instead use three or four bobby pins to secure the loose bun in place. When you wake up in the morning, shake your hair out and use a little more spray to finish and volumize.

“Thick hair types should air dry hair about 50 percent [of the way], especially in the root areas," she added. For finer hair, Michleb recommends applying the product while hair is especially damp so that it absorbs more efficiently.