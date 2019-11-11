Ever wonder how Queen Elizabeth II keeps her royal jewels looking so sparkly?

Apparently, all it takes is a little bit of gin and water!

The queen's longtime aide and dressmaker, Angela Kelly, reveals this unconventional cleaning hack and other insider secrets in a new book called "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, The Dresser and the Wardrobe."

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The queen always looks sharp with her stunning jewels, and Kelly plays a huge part in getting her ready for each appearance. The 61-year-old always selects the monarch's jewelry the day before an event to “save myself time in the morning, and also in case there are any changes to the program.”

Kelly lays out the essential jewels - the diadem, earrings, necklace, watch, bracelet and rings - on a tray that once belonged to Queen Mary, and then gives everything a final clean and polish.

“A little gin and water come in handy to give the diamonds extra sparkle — just don’t tell the jeweler! — and a drop of washing-up liquid and water will get rid of any hairspray stains," Kelly writes.

Naturally, Kelly and her team keep the jewels in tip top shape by getting the professionally cleaned on occasion, too: “The Queen’s jeweller will give the stones a deep clean when necessary, so for me it’s just a matter of a quick polish and they’re sparkling once more.”

The key to cleaning those precious jewels? A bit of gin and water. Michael Ukas / Pool via Getty Images

Kelly, the first in-house designer in British royal history, has worked for Queen Elizabeth for two and a half decades, and got the queen's blessing before writing her newly released book.

Aside from her genius jewelry cleaning hack, the royal insider also reveals that the queen likes to save money on clothing when she can. "I always peep into the bargain basket. The queen loves a bargain and sometimes I luck out," she said.

The shoes may change, but thanks to Angela Kelly, the queen's comfort is never compromised. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Kelly also admits that, yes, the queen has someone break in her chic high heels.

"As has been reported a lot in the press, a flunky wears in Her Majesty’s shoes to ensure that they are comfortable and that she is always good to go," Kelly writes in an excerpt published in Hello! magazine. "And yes, I am that flunky."

Other fun royal tidbits? The queen does her own makeup all year long with one exception: her annual televised Christmas message on the BBC.

Sounds like a must-read for royal watchers!