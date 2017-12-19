How makeup mogul Huda Kattan is teaching her daughter body positivity

Kattan majored in finance at the University of Michigan, but soon realized she liked brushes more than stocks and bonds. So she became a makeup artist. Today, she runs her own beauty empire, Huda Beauty, with products that regularly sell out at Sephora and counts 23.5 million Instagram followers as fans (and counting).

While beauty is her business, the mother of a 6-year-old daughter, Nour, is dedicated to teaching her child that the interior matters more than the exterior.

“When she pays too much attention to what she looks like, I encourage her with the arts, or with math — things she’s good at,” Kattan told TODAY Style.

At home, she strives to strike a balance between gadgets and hugs.

“When you’re a working woman and doing those sometimes very glamorous things, it’s sometimes a tug of war,” she said. As a social media star, she makes it clear to her daughter when it's time to put away the phones.

"I’m not on my phone when I eat. No phones when you’re together. Making a pizza together. I like to use my hands a lot,” she said.