Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

This 1 trick will make sure off-the-shoulder tops stay in place

by Anna De Souza /  / Updated  / Source: TODAY
No more tugging and fussing!Anna De Souza

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Of all the items in our closet, off-the-shoulder tops and dresses win the gold medal for fussiness. If the look wasn't so charming and trendy, we would have called it quits a long time ago.

Alas, we saw a genius trick online and had to give it a whirl — and it really works! All you need are hair ties and safety pins to keep the top exactly where you want it.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

This style hack will keep your off-the-shoulder tops in place

00:59

You're basically constructing a bungee that will lay underneath your armpit and keep your shoulders cold, whether you're reaching for something in your bag or lifting your arms for something from the top shelf.

What you'll need:

  • Hair ties (2)
  • Safety pins (4)
All you need to keep your off-shoulder top in place is a few hair ties and safety pins.Anna De Souza

What you'll do:

1. Loop one hair tie through a safety pin.

2. Secure a second safety pin on the other side of the hair tie. It will look a bit like a bungee cord with safety pins on the outside and elastic in the middle.

It's easier than you think!Anna De Souza

3. Fasten one safety pin to the inside elastic or seam of the shirt (so it will be invisible from the outside), right at the front of your armpit. Attach the second safety pin to the back.

This bungee goes under your armpit - and it'll prevent your top from riding back up your shoulder.Anna De Souza

4. Don't forget the other side of the shirt!

5. When dressing, weave your arm over the elastic and through the sleeve so the the hair tie rests under your armpit.

No more tugging and fussing!Anna De Souza

Pro tip: Look for softer hair ties, ideally without the metal fastener, for more comfort.

And you're set!

These folding hacks will save you room when you pack

00:56

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.