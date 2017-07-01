Try these lacing techniques to alleviate pressure, numbness or toe pain with your new or old shoes alike.

If you have high arches:

High arches? Open up the middle of your sneaker. Anna De Souza

You'll want to open up the middle of the shoe to give yourself a bit more wiggle room. With this lacing method, the mid-foot will be relieved of pressure to help stabilize your feet for standing, walking and running.

Lace shoe normally starting with a criss-cross. Keeping each lace on the same side of the shoe, skip an eyelet and weave into the eyelet above it. Continue to lace the top portion in a criss-cross until you reach the tongue.

If you have toe pain:

Lift the toe cap to relieve pain with one quick pull! Anna De Souza

This lacing technique easily relieves pressure on the toe cap. The loop closest to the toe is connected diagonally to the eyelet at the shoe's ankle so the front is easily adjustable with a quick tug!

String the shoelace through one eyelet closest to the toe. Take that end and feed it through the opposite eyelet nearest the ankle. Using the other end, weave the lace across to the other eyelet near the toes. Continue to criss-cross the laces as usual. The diagonal lace can be easily lifted to give toes more space.

If you have wide feet:

Widen your sneakers without having to spring for a new pair. Anna De Souza

Here's how to give your feet some extra breathing room.

Begin lacing normally with a criss cross. Next, skip one or two eyelets on both sides. Continue to skip an eyelet as you move your way up the sneaker.

Now you're ready for that jog!

This article was originally published June 7, 2017 on TODAY.