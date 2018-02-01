Honey for skin care? Why everyone is buzzing about this beauty trend

Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

True story: almost exactly one year ago, I had a massive and inexplicable outbreak of hives on my face. Glorious, beautiful, lovely hives that got bigger and bigger. And none of the doctors I went to could figure out what caused them, but they guessed it was probably something topical.

Translation: be careful of the creams you put your face. Read the ingredients. Test things out for allergies.

So, I started being more careful and haven't had an incident since. I’m pretty particular about what I put on my face, because I’ve always believed that the best complexion is one that’s mostly left alone.

Thankfully, aside from rosacea on my cheeks, my skin is now fairly even — except for major oily spots on the forehead and dry patches on the chin. So, I was on the lookout for a moisturizer that was light, works on uneven skin tones, and is easy on the wallet.

Readers, meet my discovery: Farmacy’s Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizer.

Farmacy Honey Drop Lightweight Moisturizer with Echinacea GreenEnvy, $45, Sephora

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Why do I love it? Well, this honey concoction goes on like a silky gel, with absolutely no residue. It’s got a very delicate hint of honey scent, but nothing remotely chemical. The ingredients include honey, soy, mistletoe and various other oils. It’s best for combination skin, because it’s not quite rich enough to handle extremely dry skin.

Plus, it’s part of the honey skin care trend. It’s made by bees, and touts anti-aging and anti-acne benefits.

"Honey and it’s extracts, like royal jelly, are high in anti-oxidants and nutrients. Royal jelly is a substance secreted need to feed the queen bees and is rich in proteins, lipids, nutrients and vitamins. Some anecdotal evidence exists that its application can help with appearance of fine wrinkles and lines, stretch marks and acne blemishes," said dermatologist Dr. Kristina Goldenberg of the Goldenberg Dermatology Group.

Plus, it smells nice, and bees are cute.

More honey-based products we love:

1. Bliss In The Honey Face Mask Mega Moisturizing Lavender Honey Facial Mask, $16, Amazon

This mask was formulated for irritated, dry skin.

It's also available at Ulta.

2. Wild Naturals Manuka Honey Shampoo, $16, Amazon

Honey, when used in shampoo, helps “to maintain good hair health. The hair cuticle surrounds the hair fiber is often damaged by different hair treatments such as dyes, heat and chemicals. When the cuticle is damaged/removed the hair fiber will feel rough to touch and makes the hair dry and brittle. Honey helps bring back the moisture the hair fiber and therefore keeps it conditioned," said Goldenberg.

This product has an ideal pH balance and is great for the whole family.

3. FARMACY Clean Bee Ultra Gentle Facial Cleanser, $28, Sephora

This mild wash is perfect for daily use.

4. Guerlain Abeille Royale Honey Smile Lift, $82, Sephora

This is a splurge for sure, but it's a luxurious honey-based lip treatment.

This is also sold at Nordstrom.

So how new is this trend? "People are much more concerned on what they put on their skin. Honey has always been out there," said Timothy Williams, the spa director at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne. "Honey is a natural antioxidant so it’s good for anti-aging and it's often incorporated into skincare."

5. Mario Badescu Honey Moisturizer, $25, Amazon

Heidi Klum loves this brand, and for good reason. It's no-fuss and it works.

And you can also scoop this up at Ulta.

6. Savor Beauty Polish Lip Sugar Scrub, $22, Nordstrom

Get your pucker so, so smooth with this honey scrub.

7. Caudalie Gentle Buffing Cream, $35, Nordstrom

This scrub is ideal for combination skin.

This is also sold at Sephora.

8. The Body Shop Almond Milk & Honey Body Butter, $19, Amazon

9. Tonymoly I'm Real Honey Nourishing Mask, $4, Amazon

Easy and nourishing, plus fun to use at night.

10. Burt's Bees Skin Nourishment Night Cream, $13, Amazon

This product contains royal jelly, which is a coveted secretion produced by worker honey bees.

You can also buy this at Dermstore.

11. Skinfood Royal Honey Propolis Enrich Essence, $39, Ulta

Feed your face with this combo of black bee extract and royal jelly.

12. Archipelago Black Honey Hand Cream, $9, Amazon

This leaves zero greasy residue and is great for softening rough spots on your hands.

13. Sulwhasoo Clarifying Mask, $41, Nordstrom

This peel-off mask removes dead cells and is made with honey and honeysuckle.

More great beauty buys:

Is coconut oil a beauty miracle? 11 coconut products for hair and skin

13 rose-infused beauty buys that prove no other ingredient is as sweet