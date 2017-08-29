The one pair of pants you need for instantly longer legs

Wish you had longer legs? A smaller waist? Thinner arms? Well, with some small changes, you can get the body you always wanted (or at least LOOK that way).
Longer legs
My secret weapon for creating the illusion of looking taller is a wide-leg, high-waisted jean. The longer the pant leg and the higher the waist, the longer your legs will look. Be sure to tuck in your shirt to show where your legs “seem” to start.
With fall around the corner, turtlenecks are another way to look taller because they also help maintain that long vertical line.
Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Tie-Waist Wide Legs, $148, Anthropologie
Ace Shock Women's Casual Straight High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $43, Amazon
Gooket Women's High Waist Tencel Denim Wide Leg Pants, $29, Amazon
Kimchi Blue Simone Paperbag Pant, $64, Urban Outfitters
Free People Gilmour High Rise Wide Leg Jean, $59, Nordstrom Rack
Wide-Leg Lyocell Pants, $40, H&M
Wide-cut Satin Pants, $25, H&M
Defined waist
The key to having a more defined waist in a dress is twofold. First, a dress with built in shapewear is amazing. It automatically sucks you in and smooths you out, creating the illusion of a slimmer physique and more defined waist.
Also opt for a dress with geometric paneling on the sides. The paneling is strategically placed to trick the eye and create the illusion of a smaller waist.
S-1143 Dress, $294, Nue by Shani
Nue by Shani V-Neck Lace Dress with Built-in Shapewear, $132, Amazon
NYDJ Women's Bridget Peplum Ponte Dress, $67, Amazon
NYDJ Jeanette Seamed Dress, $98, Amazon
Jewel Toned Major Mini Dress Bodycon Shapewear, $52, Lord & Taylor
Jewel Toned Racerback Contour Hourglass Shaper Dress, $44, Lord & Taylor
River Island Panel Detail Bandage Bodycon Dress, $94, Asos
Vince Camuto Geometric Fit-and-Flare Dress, $128, Lord & Taylor
Thinner arms
Many women are concerned with their upper arms. Sleeves are the obvious camouflage, but I love the idea of a pretty flutter trumpet sleeve: It’s a more natural way to cover your arms without being so deliberate.
Also, be sure not to choose a sleeve that’s too tight when trying to conceal your arms; flow-y is much better.
Paris Sunday Women's Flutter Sleeve Top, $34, Amazon
Zeagoo Women's Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Peplum Blouse Top, $20, Amazon
BerryGo Women's Elegant Off-Shoulder Bell Sleeve Floral Chiffon Blouse, $10, Amazon
Eliza J Ruffle Top, $98, Nordstrom
Kimchi Blue Kelsey Ruffle Button-Down Shirt, $49, Urban Outfitters
Rachel Roy Flutter Sleeves Blouse, $79, Spring
Susana Off-the-Shoulder Short-Sleeve Blouse, $25, Nordstrom Rack
Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $25, H&M
Stripe Cold Shoulder Blouse, $50, Topshop
Larger breasts
Creating the illusion of larger breasts starts underneath with the bra. Look for a bra that not only pushes up, but adds volume!
It also helps to opt for a V-neck or wrap-style dress or shirt that accentuates the chest. A lighter color fabric with a print also helps to create the illusion of a larger chest.
Add-2-Cups Push-Up Bra, $54, Victoria's Secret
Kissbobo Lalabra Strapless Self Adhesive Silicone Push-up Bra, $6, Amazon
WingsLove Women's Everyday Basic T-Shirt Bra, $17, Amazon
AooToo Quarter Cup One-Piece Push-Up Drawstring Bra, $10, Amazon
Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge Underwire Bra, $68, Nordstrom
Natori Pristine Push-Up Convertible Plunge Bra, $60, Nordstrom
Slimmer
To appear slimmer, choose one dark color. Monochromatic looks always lengthen and elongate the frame, and darker colors are renowned for giving the appearance of a slimmer physique.
I love a dark maxi dress, especially one that cinches at the waist, providing instant definition.
Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $149, Ann Taylor
Cruiize Women's Strapless Off-Shoulder Evening Maxi Dress, $10, Amazon
Freely Off-Shoulder Maxi Beach Dress, $14, Amazon
David Nadeau Summer Dress, $22, Amazon
Felicity & Coco Stripe Strapless Maxi Dress, $88, Nordstrom
Silence + Noise Molly Cupro Culotte Jumpsuit, $79, Urban Outfitters
West Kei Strapless Stripe Maxi Dress, $25, Nordstrom Rack
West Kei Gauze Maxi Dress, $30, Nordstrom Rack
Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $18, H&M
Maxi Dress, $30, H&M
Maxi Dress, $13, H&M
