The one pair of pants you need for instantly longer legs

Wish you had longer legs? A smaller waist? Thinner arms? Well, with some small changes, you can get the body you always wanted (or at least LOOK that way).

Longer legs

My secret weapon for creating the illusion of looking taller is a wide-leg, high-waisted jean. The longer the pant leg and the higher the waist, the longer your legs will look. Be sure to tuck in your shirt to show where your legs “seem” to start.

With fall around the corner, turtlenecks are another way to look taller because they also help maintain that long vertical line.

Pilcro Ultra High-Rise Tie-Waist Wide Legs, $148, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Ace Shock Women's Casual Straight High Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $43, Amazon

Amazon

Gooket Women's High Waist Tencel Denim Wide Leg Pants, $29, Amazon

Amazon

Kimchi Blue Simone Paperbag Pant, $64, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Free People Gilmour High Rise Wide Leg Jean, $59, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Wide-Leg Lyocell Pants, $40, H&M

H&M

Wide-cut Satin Pants, $25, H&M

H&M

Defined waist

The key to having a more defined waist in a dress is twofold. First, a dress with built in shapewear is amazing. It automatically sucks you in and smooths you out, creating the illusion of a slimmer physique and more defined waist.

Also opt for a dress with geometric paneling on the sides. The paneling is strategically placed to trick the eye and create the illusion of a smaller waist.

S-1143 Dress, $294, Nue by Shani

Nue by Shani

Nue by Shani V-Neck Lace Dress with Built-in Shapewear, $132, Amazon

Amazon

NYDJ Women's Bridget Peplum Ponte Dress, $67, Amazon

Amazon

NYDJ Jeanette Seamed Dress, $98, Amazon

Amazon

Jewel Toned Major Mini Dress Bodycon Shapewear, $52, Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

Jewel Toned Racerback Contour Hourglass Shaper Dress, $44, Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

River Island Panel Detail Bandage Bodycon Dress, $94, Asos

ASOS

Vince Camuto Geometric Fit-and-Flare Dress, $128, Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

Thinner arms

Many women are concerned with their upper arms. Sleeves are the obvious camouflage, but I love the idea of a pretty flutter trumpet sleeve: It’s a more natural way to cover your arms without being so deliberate.

Also, be sure not to choose a sleeve that’s too tight when trying to conceal your arms; flow-y is much better.

Paris Sunday Women's Flutter Sleeve Top, $34, Amazon

Amazon

Zeagoo Women's Ruffle Sleeve V-Neck Peplum Blouse Top, $20, Amazon

Amazon

BerryGo Women's Elegant Off-Shoulder Bell Sleeve Floral Chiffon Blouse, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Eliza J Ruffle Top, $98, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Kimchi Blue Kelsey Ruffle Button-Down Shirt, $49, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

Rachel Roy Flutter Sleeves Blouse, $79, Spring

Spring

Susana Off-the-Shoulder Short-Sleeve Blouse, $25, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $25, H&M

H&M

Off-the-Shoulder Blouse, $25, H&M

H&M

Stripe Cold Shoulder Blouse, $50, Topshop

Topshop

Larger breasts

Creating the illusion of larger breasts starts underneath with the bra. Look for a bra that not only pushes up, but adds volume!

It also helps to opt for a V-neck or wrap-style dress or shirt that accentuates the chest. A lighter color fabric with a print also helps to create the illusion of a larger chest.

Add-2-Cups Push-Up Bra, $54, Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret

Kissbobo Lalabra Strapless Self Adhesive Silicone Push-up Bra, $6, Amazon

Amazon

WingsLove Women's Everyday Basic T-Shirt Bra, $17, Amazon

Amazon

AooToo Quarter Cup One-Piece Push-Up Drawstring Bra, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Spanx Pillow Cup Signature Push-Up Plunge Underwire Bra, $68, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Natori Pristine Push-Up Convertible Plunge Bra, $60, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Slimmer

To appear slimmer, choose one dark color. Monochromatic looks always lengthen and elongate the frame, and darker colors are renowned for giving the appearance of a slimmer physique.

I love a dark maxi dress, especially one that cinches at the waist, providing instant definition.

Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $149, Ann Taylor

Ann Taylor

Cruiize Women's Strapless Off-Shoulder Evening Maxi Dress, $10, Amazon

Amazon

Freely Off-Shoulder Maxi Beach Dress, $14, Amazon

Amazon

David Nadeau Summer Dress, $22, Amazon

Amazon

Felicity & Coco Stripe Strapless Maxi Dress, $88, Nordstrom

Nordstrom

Silence + Noise Molly Cupro Culotte Jumpsuit, $79, Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

West Kei Strapless Stripe Maxi Dress, $25, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

West Kei Gauze Maxi Dress, $30, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack

Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $18, H&M

H&M

Maxi Dress, $30, H&M

H&M

Maxi Dress, $13, H&M

H&M

