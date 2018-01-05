4 women on learning to love their curly hair, with help from a special stylist

For Stephanie Fabian, Baltazar is the first stylist who made her realize here curly hair has been gorgeous all along.

Fabian had straightened and relaxed her hair since she was 5 years old. She recalls her mother not being able to manage it and that always being the easiest solution.

As a child, Fasbian would straighten her hair every Sunday. Courtesy of Stephanie Fasbian

"It was a job," said Fabian who spent eight hours in the salon every Sunday growing up.

It wasn't until recently, when she met her little sister in the Dominican Republic for the first time, that her mindset changed. Fabian heard her sister say how she also wanted straight hair and something clicked.

Fasbian with her straight hair as an adult. Courtesy of Stephanie Fasbian

"It kind of reminded me of when I was kid and how much I hated my hair," said Fabian. "If it wasn't straight, I felt ugly. I was sad. I would cry about it and I didn't want her to feel the same way."

She decided to take the plunge and start wearing her hair curly. Fabian went to Baltazar for her first haircut as she was beginning to transition her natural style and has continued on her journey ever since, with Baltazar cheering her on along the way.

After her second haircut with Baltazar, Fasbian's curls had come back in full force. Courtesy of Stephanie Fasbian

"I have very hard days. Some days I really want to go back and straighten it. Some days I love it and I feel confident. I feel sexy," said Fabian. "Every day is a different feeling."

Lakesha Charles