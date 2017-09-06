share tweet pin email

The start of the new school year is also a time for new beginnings.

Whether you have to get the kids off to school in a hurry or could just use some hacks to get out the door faster, style expert Melissa Garcia is sharing tips and tricks that are guaranteed to make your life easier.

The easiest to get wrinkles out in a jiffy

You have the perfect outfit picked out, but your shirt is wrinkled and you don't have time to spare to break out the iron? It's a problem that happens way too often. Luckily, there's an easy fix! Simply put the shirt or dress in the dryer with an ice cube or two. The steam from the ice cubes will help release the winkles.

This trick will help you actually wear the clothes in your closet

Garcia explained that the average person only wears 20 percent of the clothes own, but there's a trick to stop you from always grabbing the same sweater and jeans. To start, turn all of the hangers in the same direction so that they face you. Then, once you wear the item, turn the hanger the opposite direction. If there are items you still haven't worn by the end of the season, Garcia suggests using this as a sign it's time to clear them out of your closet. Now that's closet cleaning made easy!

The simple hack to get dressed faster

If you have certain items that you always wear together, why not hang them like that? Garcia suggests layering the items together on the hanger to save yourself time getting dressed in the morning. This way, you won't have to rummage through your drawers looking for anything.

The 1 thing that will make wearing a tie to work easier

It's no secret that tying a tie is no easy task and it's probably the last thing anyone wants to do in the morning. To avoid this hassle, try pre-tying it the night before and just slip it on in the morning. Garcia suggests making sure you untie it after wearing it since leaving it permanently tied can cause damage.

The surprising item that will clean your shoes

Suede shoes are cute and all, but they definitely get dirty. Instead of heading to the shoe repair to get your kicks cleaned, just use some sand paper. It will instantly buff out any stains.

You'll never forget a good outfit again

Next time you put together a killer outfit, Garcia suggests taking a photo of it so that you'll remember the winning combo for another day. Then make an album on your photo of all of your go-to outfits, so you'll never have to ask "What should I wear today?" again.