How to get Oprah's lip color from her interview with Meghan and Harry

Oprah Winfrey’s longtime makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge, has officially dropped a makeup tutorial to teach everyone how to accomplish the lip he did for the legendary TV host during last week’s explosive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

During the two-hour premiere on CBS, Twitter took off about her look. "Meghan's makeup looks incredible but I also need to know about Oprah's eye shadow and lip color (and her glasses!)," one person tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "While Meghan looked amazing as always, @Oprah‘s hair/makeup was killing it. I am obsessed with how her lipstick matched her sweater and I really must know what shade it was."

Well, look no further. Rutledge took to Instagram on Friday to share an IGTV video that detailed everything fans needed to know about Winfrey’s makeup from the bombshell interview.

“So many of you have reached out asking me through texts, DMs, emails, sending me messages via friends of mine, exactly how I achieved that lip I gave Oprah for the Harry and Meghan interview that’s been shaking the world,” he said at the start of the video. “Well, come on in, I’m going to give you a step-by-step tutorial on just how I did that.”

“What I’m using is my Currant lip pencil by MAC and I’m lining the outer perimeter of the lip and what that does is define the lip,” he said during the first step of the video, following his application of chapstick. “Then, I use my Plum lip liner by MAC and I come in even further in the lip and what this does is actually warm the Currant up and drawing the lines inwards. The Plum has a warm tone to it, so it softens that (Currant) so it’s not so hard.”

Following the lip liner, he started to use a clean lip brush to soften the line as well as bring the color in toward the center of the lip. After, he took the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Soft Lilac with the Kevyn Auction Molten Lip Color in Dolly and mixed them together to create a unique pink shade.

“I’m going to go right over top of that line that I applied with the pencil,” he explained. “Now I’m going to start drawing it inwards to the center of the lip, all the way around… Now, the purpose of the line is to give the lip definition, and it also helps me to keep the lipstick from bleeding when I apply the gloss.”

After the liquid lipsticks dried on the outer lip, Rutledge mixed the Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in the shade Dreamer with the Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Peachy to make the perfect shade for Oprah’s complexion, ultimately creating a warmer pink to apply to the center of the lip.

“Then I just go in and fill the center of the lip,” he said. “I’m picking up some of the color that’s on the outer perimeter and bringing it inwards. As you can see, it’s starting to gradate the colors and it’s starting to blend them in…what that does is it gives a pout to the lip.”

To add a glossy finish, he combined the Anastasia Liquid Lipstick in Beaming and the Kevyn Aucoin Glass Glow Lip in Crystal Clear and applied it sparsely to the center of the lip to make them pop. After the gloss was applied, using a clean brush, he went in once more to make sure all of the lines between the colors were softly blended to create one cohesive look.

“I hope that you learned a little something, that you picked up some tips on exactly what I did to achieve the lip that I did on Oprah, but you gotta remember, because of her complexion, the lip colors that I chose are going to more than likely look different on her than it will on you, so experiment,” he instructed viewers. “Go through your kit, play with colors, play with the different pinks and peaches and see exactly how they work on your lip. And have fun!”

Much like Winfrey’s makeup look, there was one other aspect of the interview that went viral beyond what was revealed by Harry and Meghan: the patio furniture.

The chairs that Harry, Meghan, and Oprah sat on during the interview are sold by Christopher Knight, the former “Brady Bunch” star. Knight shared a photo on Instagram posing next to some patio furniture, revealing the unexpected connection.

“In Oprah’s sensational interview with Prince Harry and Meghan this week, who would have thought the furniture would have been noticed at all, but it was… and not even by me!” Knight wrote in the caption.

He continued, adding, “I am honored to have the patio chairs from my collection become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history.”