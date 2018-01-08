Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

When it comes to breezy glam, Jennifer Aniston rarely disappoints.

Handout / Getty Images

Case in point: the Schiaparelli Couture strapless gown she wore to the Golden Globes, in keeping with the #WhyWeWearBlack theme of the night. Her hair was down and loose, and her makeup seemed thoroughly golden and understated.

But being that natural comes at a price: upwards of $1,000, to be exact.

Makeup artist Jillian Dempsey used mostly Chantecaille products on Aniston, and in a statement, called the look "iconic effortless."

You can see the full product list below, but we picked out three key items you can actually afford. So no, you won't have Aniston's glam quad. Or her stunner of a frock. Or Carol Burnett to present with you. But you can emulate her glossy lips and smoky eye.

Dempsey applied this dark eyeliner, from her own line, to Aniston's upper lash line and used it to "tightline" (makeup artist speak for filling in the waterline of the eyelids) and frame her eyes.

Dempsey used this shadow to accentuate Aniston's eyes by brushing it on the brow bone, right below the eyebrow. An expert tip is to dab this same color on the interior corners of your eyes to appear more awake.

Three products in total were used on Aniston's lips, but this is probably our favorite! First, Dempsey lined the lips with the Chantecaille Lip Definer in Nuance ($26) and applied the Chantecaille Lip Stick in Mirage ($38). The gloss was used on top to accentuate Aniston's Cupid's bow lips, and give them some extra luster.

The rest of her beauty and skincare arsenal

If you are looking to go all the way and make Aniston's look your own, here's the full list of beauty products used on the 48-year-old actress. From eye masks to four different eye shadows, these products will take you to glam and glowy in no time!

