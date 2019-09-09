With fall just around the corner, there's no better time to take a risk, change up your look and embrace a new hairstyle.

Chris Appleton, the mane man for Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian West, visited Studio 1A to share his take on the hottest hairstyles this fall. The celebrity hairstylist also included tips and tricks for making them work at home.

The '90s bob

It's all about a blunt line with this bob style. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

The '90s are back and when it comes to hair, it's all about the bob. Appleton's clients Kardashian West and Lopez are just two of many stars to rock this style recently. To get the look, ask for a cut that's blunt and hits right below the jawline. Appleton also used a chocolate brown hair color that's glossy and shiny to really show off the sleek style.

The sassy chop

Take your face shape and hair texture into consideration before cutting bangs. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Short hair doesn't have to be serious; in fact, it can be incredibly fun! When going for a big chop, Appleton recommends keeping your face shape and hair texture in mind and working with a style that complements both. For this look, Appleton added a dramatic side bang and used hair wax to style it.

The deep wave

Want longer hair? Try adding extensions for a whole new look. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

A major hair transformation doesn't mean you have to go shorter. In fact, adding a little length can create a bold effect. Appleton suggested clip-in extensions and long layers to create a new look. Here, he finished off the style with deep — or "biblical" as Appleton likes to call them — waves. It's perfect for someone who has long, one-length hair and is looking to add some more movement. Like the bob, the key to this look is keeping it shiny.