How to fix a sweater snag with an unlikely hair tool

Did you hit a fashion snag right before heading out the door? Don't get thrown for a loop!

If a thread from your sweater is all out of whack, it's easy to set it back where it belongs. Try this easy trick that only requires a bobby pin.

One word of caution: Don't be tempted to cut the snag or you'll create a big, nasty hole. Instead let us loop you in on the fastest, easiest way to get your sweater on the mend, no tailor required. This trick works really well for medium- and large-knit sweaters, but not necessarily garments with tight yarns and threads.