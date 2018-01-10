Want to fix a broken nail? Try a tea bag

You've managed to grow your nails for weeks, and then — BAM! — a pesky split or a weak, paper-thin nail forces you to cut all of your tips down to size. Split and broken nails are painful and can put a damper on the snazzy, Pinterest-worthy nail art you were planning to wear for the rest of the week.

The trick? Well, it's in the bag ... your tea bag, that is!

This method takes only 10 minutes to mend the nail together. Once it grows out, it'll be business as usual!

So go on, put the clippers and Hello Kitty Band-Aid away.

What you'll need:

Tea bag

Nail polish remover

Clear polish (or base coat)

Scissors

Nail file or buffing block

What you'll do:

Remove any nail polish and wash hands with an oil-free cleanser. Cut a tea bag into a piece large enough to cover the tear or thinning area. Apply a clear coat (which will act as your glue) and while wet place tea bag piece over tear. Press down with finger or tweezers to make sure there are no air bubbles between the "gauze" and the nail. Apply another coat of clear polish and allow it to dry. Buff nail with a file to smooth out the texture. Apply base coat and polish as usual!

Not a tea drinker? Try two-ply paper towel, medical tape or even a sliver of fabric from an old T-shirt to recreate the same trick. Any material with a cloth-like texture will help!