Love your summer glow? How to keep it through the fall

Fall is right around the corner, and while we're looking forward to snuggling up in a chunky knit sweater or layering on our favorite pieces, we're still a little sad to watch our tans fade away.
If you're already starting to lose that sun-kissed glow, we've got you covered! Style and beauty expert Jenn Falik stopped by the show with tips on getting that "just back from the beach" look no matter what the season.
How to keep your summer glow going into the fallPlay Video - 4:22
Body bronze
When it comes to getting all-over color, you don't need to rely on gradual tanners that could take days to develop. If you're looking to get bronzed in a hurry, these two products are the perfect solution.
Apply this body gloss all over to give a fading tan new life. The luminous formula will leave you glowing until you shower it off the next day.
One Night Only Finishing Body Gloss, $25, Sephora
If you already love Nars' bronzing powder, you're going to love their full-body tint. The formula comes with SPF 30 built in so it's a great way to look sun-kissed while keeping harmful rays at bay.
Laguna Body Tint, $45, Neiman Marcus
Face first
Sometimes all you're looking for is a bit of healthy-looking color overnight. Apply this oil before you sleep and you'll wake up glowing.
Tan-Luxe Rejuvenating Self-Tanning Oil, $59, HSN
For another nighttime boost, turn to these easy-to-use wipes. They're designed to make sure you get an even, foolproof tan so you won't wake up to any surprise streaks.
Alpha Beta Glow Pads, $35 for 20, Sephora
This foundation kills two birds with one stone. The lightweight formula contains a gradual self-tanner so your face gets a little boost of color every time you apply.
Almay Healthy Glow Makeup + Gradual Self Tan, $9, Amazon
Finding the perfect bronzer doesn't have to be a battle anymore with this handy one-shade-fits-all product. The universal color comes in a large compact, making it the perfect choice for bronzing both the face and body.
Fakecation Bronzer, $5, Glamour Dolls
If the rest of your body is already glowing, why not add a touch of sparkle to the eyelids to enhance your features? This wet-look formula gives off tons of shine while actually drying into a powder after application.
Glazen Eye Gloss, $24, Amazon
One tip from the pros that we're loving this summer: iridescent purple shades to enhance a summer tan. These two products are the easiest ways to incorporate the color into your routine.
Summer Solstice Highlighter Palette, $45, Sephora
Crystal Liquid Highlighter, $9, Colourpop
To complete an all-over bronzed look, opt for a metallic gold lip color like this one from Kevyn Aucoin.
The Molten Lip Color, $30, Sephora
