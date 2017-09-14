Wet clothes? The 1 thing you need to prevent mold

share tweet pin email

In the wake of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many are returning to their homes to find much of their belongings — including their clothing — submerged in water. It can be hard to know where to begin, but Tide is helping victims make a clean start by offering complimentary laundry services via its Loads of Hope truck.

While there, Larry Sanders, the Loads of Hope team leader at Matthew: 25 Ministries, shared how to get rid of that dreaded mildew smell often associated with wet clothing with PopSugar. It even prevents mold from forming in the first place. What's this miracle trick? Simply add vinegar.

Heinz

"If they bring wet clothes before they hit the molding or mildew process, I put about a half a cup of vinegar straight in with the laundry; that helps prevent them from getting mold or mildew," Sanders explained to Tara Block, editor of PopSugar Living.

Whether your clothes were effected by the recent natural tragedies or have suffered another kind of water damage, it’s comforting to know there is an easy, affordable solution to salvage them. Sometimes it's the little things that help.

