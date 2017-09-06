How Chrissy Metz learned not to 'hide' with her fashion choices

share tweet pin email

The red carpet is often the place to make bold statements. It’s no different for Chrissy Metz, who says it’s where she learned how to have some fun with fashion.

“The red carpet transformed how I dressed,” the “This is Us” actress told People magazine for its annual style issue. “I never wore form-fitting dresses before. There are a lot of people who make you feel uncomfortable if you show a chubby stomach, arm or leg. I was being educated, while becoming part of the conversation on size inclusivity.”

Metz, 36, has recently rocked the red-carpet look with some choices that have surprised some. She wore a burgundy latex dress to the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May, and was caught off guard by the reaction.

AFP - Getty Images After wearing this dress on the red carpet of the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Metz tweeted, "For the record, I wear what I want, when I want."

“People were up in arms: ‘There’s a big girl in latex!’ I was surprised, because it was a baby-doll silhouette I’d worn before, but everyone thought it was taboo,” Metz said. “I showed a little more cleavage than usual. As people, we evolve, and so do our fashion choices.”

Metz, who works with L.A.-based tailor House of Cinderella on custom, one-of-a-kind pieces for red-carpet appearances, said she used to worry about how her outfits would photograph when she first started promoting her television series.

“I love bold colors and prints now, like the floral gown I wore to the 2017 Critics’ Choice Awards,” she said. “Being a big girl, you want to hide sometimes, but with that dress, it was like, ‘Boom! I’m here, in all my embroidered glory.’”

Brian To/REX/Shutterstock Chrissy Metz at the Critics' Choice Awards last December.

Metz said she hopes her experimentation with different prints and fabrics will encourage other women to have fun with their clothes and make unexpected choices.

“I want to encourage women to enjoy what they’re wearing, as opposed to just finding a boring black dress that fits,” she says.