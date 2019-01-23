Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Dec. 5, 2016, 7:33 PM GMT / Updated Jan. 23, 2019, 9:26 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Grace Gold

Nothing says glamour quite like a bold red lip. From Marilyn Monroe to Gwen Stefani, the Hollywood shade has been a timeless showstopper. With so many reds out there, which hue is for you?

We asked top makeup artists to recommend the perfect red lipstick shade by skin tone below.

Editor's Note: Remember, lipstick is a personal preference, so no matter your skin tone, choose whichever lipstick you personally like best. Plus, our expert made recommendations based on skin tones she is familiar with, but no makeup artist has all the answers!

Best red lipsticks for fair skin tones

1. Nars Audacious Lipstick In Olivia, $34, Sephora

Snow white complexions like Mara Rooney tend to have cool undertones, so a blue-based Bordeaux or burgundy will bring your skin to life and make your eyes pop, said New York City makeup artist Jenn Blum. Reviewers on Sephora with porcelain skin also love the color Mona.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 05: Rooney Mara attends The Art of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration - Heaven, on January 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

2. Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick In Bombshell Red, $5, Amazon

If you have a light skin tone similar to Emma Watson, try a rich cherry red to rev up your fair skin with luxurious color. Stay away from reds with too much warm yellow in them, as they can wash out your natural coloring, Blum advised.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Actress Emma Watson attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

Best red lipsticks for medium skin tones

1. Danessa Myricks Colorfix In Primary Red, $18, Alcone

If you have a warm skin tone like Cindy Crawford, what you see in the tube is typically what appears on your lips, and you can pull off both cool and warm tones with ease. In particular, try a warm brownish red to light up your face, said Blum.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Cindy Crawford attends the Fashion Awards 2018 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale / Getty Images

2. Besame Cosmetics 1959 Lipstick In Red Hot Red, $22, Dermstore

A neutral undertone like Sofia Vergara's means true reds and coral reds will bring out your natural golden glow — and you can easily wear either, no matter the season or time of day, said Blushington Makeup & Beauty Lounge Lead Artist Laurie Watts. Vergara is not afraid to rock a red lip in summer and in winter.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Actress Sofia Vergara attends Brooks Brothers Host Annual Holiday Celebration in Los Angeles to Benefit St. Jude at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 09, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

3. Smashbox Be Legendary Liquid Lip In Brick Trick, $24, Ulta

Also available at Smashbox.

If you have olive skin like Ashley Graham with yellow-green undertones, you'll look gorgeous in warm shades that are also bold. Try an orange-based brick red to counter sallowness and to illuminate your skin with vibrant color, said Blum.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Model and businesswoman Ashley Graham, celebrates Lifetime's "American Beauty Star Season 2" at Hearst Tower on January 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Myrna M. Suarez/Getty Images) Myrna M. Suarez / Getty Images

Smashbox MegaTint Long Wear Lip Color Cerise, $30, Amazon

Also available for $25 at Walmart.

With natural warmth in your skin tone (think Beyonce), a true cherry red is the hue you should pick to bring out your luminous glow and brighten your teeth for a dazzling smile, said Blum.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Singer Beyonce arrives at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Since this product is low in stock, Blum recommended Stila's Stay All Day Shimmer Liquid Lipstick in Beso as a very similar alternative.

Best red lipstick for darker skin tones

1. Sephora Collection Rouge Cream Lipstick In Courtisane 02, $13, Sephora

If you've got a cool and calm skin tone like Kerry Washington, your complexion looks amazing in blue-based wine hues, says Watts. Steer clear of pinky reds that can look harsh, Blum added.

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 04: Kerry Washington attends the Broadway Opening Night After Party for 'American Son' at Brasserie 8 1/2 on November 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/WireImage) Walter McBride / WireImage

2. Tarte Cosmetics Color Splash Lipstick In Sundaze, $21, Sephora

Also available at Tarte.

If you've got a skin tone like Gabrielle Union, play the field! Blum said that rich skin tones steal the spotlight in highly pigmented orange-reds that contrast with warm undertones of the skin.

MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Actor Gabrielle Union attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) Mark Brown / Getty Images

3. Rms Beauty Wild With Desire Lipstick In Russian Roulette, $28, Amazon

Also available at Sephora and Dermstore.

If you've got a skin tone like Lupita Nyong'o, you've also got options. One good go-to is a softer, blue-based red, said Blum.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

This story was originally published on Dec. 5, 2016.