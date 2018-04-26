10 tricks retailers use to get you to spend more money, and how to look out for them

"Retail is a magnificent theater where a retailer is wanting you to come in and go to certain areas," added David Zyla, Emmy Award-winning stylist and author of "How to Win at Shopping."

So, what are these strategies? TODAY Style did some digging and found some of the most common tactics retailers us to influence shoppers ... and how they use their wallets.

1. Curtain vs. door

Ever wonder why some fast-fashion retailers use a curtain to close the dressing room rather than a full door? Turns out, it's all about speed.

"A curtain feels temporary and is designed to speed up the process of a fitting room," explained Zyla. "There's that constant worry about how safe it is. 'Is someone going to walk in on me while I’m changing?'"

With less-expensive garments, volume is key so retailers want you in and out quicker. There's a certain level of anxiety and vulnerability in curtain-covered spaces, but it's not all Machiavellian.

A private room with a slide hatch can feel like a sanctuary inside a bustling store, giving you time and space to answer text messages and become distracted. "A curtain prompts a fast decision and helps move the lines of a dressing room," Zyla said. "It gets people to focus and it's a good thing."

It can actually help since it forces you to ditch the multitasking, even if just for a few minutes.

2. Mirrors outside of the dressing room

If your dressing room doesn't have its own mirror, that's on purpose.

Retailers, specifically luxury retailers, may be using this as a method to force interaction with the sales team. A private moment instantly becomes public so that "you're coming into a space with the sales associate where they can say it looks great (and) what it might go with," Zyla said.

You may have also noticed fewer mirrors on the actual sales floor. This strategy coerces shoppers to take items to a fitting room where it's staged with better lighting and mirrors.