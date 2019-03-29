Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

Aug. 1, 2016, 12:33 PM GMT / Updated March 29, 2019, 3:49 PM GMT

Back in your mother's and grandmother's day, there were only a few clothing options for pregnant women: shapeless muumuus, big tent dresses or silly accents like large bows. Luckily, maternity fashion has come a long way!

Many top brands and popular stores are stocked with trendy, flattering and unique options that'll help you maintain your personal style throughout your pregnancy.

1. ASOS

If you're looking for modern maternity items that are on-trend, but won't break the bank, Asos will be your new best friend. In addition to boutique brands like Mamalicious and New Look Maternity, Asos features their own in-house label with specialty size collections for both petite and tall moms-to-be.

New Look Maternity Rib Jumpsuit, $32, Asos

Not only is this jumpsuit trendy, it also looks incredibly comfortable. Throw it on with sneakers during the summer for an easy outfit that's designed to fit through all three trimesters.

ASOS Design Maternity Mix & Match Pyjama Flippy Jersey Short, $13, Asos

These inexpensive, soft pajama shorts will keep you happy and cool all night long. Don't forget to snag the matching tank too!

ASOS Design Maternity Recycled Wrap Round Swimsuit, $48, Asos

This bright floral print is perfect for a summer spent lounging at the beach or pool.

2. H&M

From jeans to fun skirts and more, you'll find plenty of affordable pieces at H&M to add to your expanding wardrobe.

Mama Skinny Ankle Jeans, $50, H&M

Walk comfortable all day in these skinny ankle jeans with an attached bump wrap available in nine different colors.

Mama Jersey Top With Lace, $20, H&M

Dress up for date night in this cute camisole with lace detailing. It's made from soft jersey material to stretch with your growing bump.

Spring is finally here and this floral wrap skirt will be your go-to piece all season long.

3. Macy's

You'll find a little bit of everything online, in stores and at Macy's — including their own Motherhood Maternity and A Pea in the Pod collections. The designer denim assortment and great deals make this retailer a must-see shop.

A Pea In The Pod Maternity Ruched Maxi Dress, $96 (usually $128), Macy's

This basic and versatile maxi dress is an essential for expecting moms. Grab it in black, blue or navy with red flowers.

Motherhood Maternity Printed Wrap Dress, $37 (usually $50), Macy's

With its pullover style, knee-length hem and elbow-length sleeves, this dress is perfect for work, with one reviewer calling it "super flattering."

Motherhood Maternity Cuffed Bermuda Denim Shorts, $20 (usually $40), Macy's

These shorts should be a staple in all maternity wardrobes because they seamlessly combine both support and style for a flattering slim fit through the hips and thighs.

4. Nordstrom

This department store has amassed a well-rounded collection of contemporary maternity brands, including celebrity-favorite Isabella Oliver, uptown-preppy Rosie Pope, sweet-chic Kimi and Kai and edgy-casual Urban Ma.

Preggo Leggings Moto Maternity Leggings, $50, Nordstrom

Add some flair to your regular leggings with this moto twist in one of the six colors. Thanks to the over belly band, these can be worn in all stages of pregnancy.

Ingrid & Isabel Cross Front Maternity/Nursing Top, $48, Nordstrom

Not only can you wear this tank throughout your pregnancy, but the cross-front panels pull up for easy nursing after your little one arrives.

Kimi And Kai Karlena Flutter Sleeve Belted Maternity Top, $68, Nordstrom

Want to look put-together without having to put in a ton of effort? The frill detailing at the shoulders, tie waist, keyhole cutout and high neck elevate this navy top.

5. Old Navy

This national retailer helps moms-to-be with a “starter section” and even offers a way to shop by trimester. It'll be your go-to spot for basics — like empire-waist hoodies, tanks, leggings and jeans.

Maternity Fitted Ballet-Neck Top, $12 (usually $20), Old Navy

For only $12, why not snatch up this top in both color options — you'll definitely get use out of them.

Maternity Ruffles Surplice Bodycon Dress, $22 (usually $37), Old Navy

This dress is so fun year-round! The soft cotton creates a flexible fit that grows as your baby does.

Maternity Full-Panel Pixie Ankle Pants, $35 (usually $40), Old Navy

Whether you need pants for work, running errands, or playing with the kids in the park, these pants can do it all. We especially love the blush color.

6. Hotmilk Maternity and Nursing Lingerie

If you thought a nursing bra couldn’t be sexy, it's time to check out Hotmilk’s maternity lingerie, which is available at Nordstrom. From an A to a J cup, sporty sleeping bras to lace nursing nighties, there’s something for everyone.

Hotmilk Temptation Underwire Lace Maternity/Nursing Bra, $70, Nordstrom

Although this looks like a normal sexy bra, it actually has quick-release clips for easy nursing. Nordstrom recommends measuring no sooner than three weeks before your due date for accurate sizing.

Hotmilk Vitality Nursing Bra, $45, Nordstrom

This bra can easily take you from sleeping to the gym to dinner. Due to the flexibility, it can be worn both during pregnancy and after the baby arrives.

7. Pink Blush

Active pregnant ladies will love these maternity and plus-size maternity fashions to dress your bump for yoga poses or running errands.

Light Pink Floral Leaf Print Maternity Leggings, $42, PinkBlush

Pregnancy shouldn't mean having to sacrifice cute workout clothes. These printed leggings feature an elastic belly band to support your growing bump.

Cowl Neck Striped Accent Terry Maternity Top, $37, PinkBlush

Designed to be able to be worn before, during and after pregnancy, this terry cowl neck top has a great relaxed style.

