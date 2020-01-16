Holy mullet! Miley Cyrus, Zendaya and more are bringing back this '80s hairstyle

Are the '80s making a comeback? They just might be in the hair department, if it's up to certain celebrities.

Miley Cyrus has been recently rocking a do that's pretty reminiscent of her dad, country music legend Billy Ray Cyrus, but she's not alone. The look has been all over Instagram and the red carpet on ladies like Halsey, Barbie Ferreira, Billie Eilish and Kesha.

Today's mullet has made a transition from the "business in the front, party in the back" look of a few decades ago, and made a transition into a somewhat more refined version.

That's not to say it's not still rather wild a trend to try! Whether trying a style that's a full-on mullet or more subdued with bangs or a shag look, there are lots of ways to adapt a retro mullet to modern life.

But what's the appeal that brought the mullet back in these modern days?

Lady Gaga's Grammy do in 2016 was a tribute to the late David Bowie. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

"It’s trending now for more of an editorial style, edgy, celebrity look," Stephanie Angelone, lead stylist at RPZL in New York City told TODAY Style.

"Do I recommend this style on your everyday New York City lady who’s going to the office?" No, said Angelone.

Also, keep in mind, it’s a trend, which means it will be gone soon enough. "Now you’re stuck with growing out a mullet!"

Zendaya also wore a mullet to the 2016 Grammy Awards. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

But if you want to be brave and bold, this style is certainly both of those things.