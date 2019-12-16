The countdown to Christmas is on, and we're more than ready to show off our ugly sweaters and festive holiday ensembles.

As we prep our party attire, we're also paying special attention to our nails and dreaming up some fun and festive Christmas nail designs. From gingerbread men and Christmas trees to candy canes and wreaths, these cute Christmas nails are sure to be the life of the party.

Beginner Christmas nail designs

Polka dot Christmas nails

These small dots make a big holiday statement! Red and green are always classic Christmas colors, but you can also switch things up a bit and add in some silver or gold to extend the look into the new year.

Reindeer nails

You don't have to be a nail expert to re-create this endearing Christmas nail design from @timeout.for.cake. Just don't forget to leave out some cookies and milk for Santa!

Red and green nails

There's nothing more classic than red and green nails for Christmas. And these holiday nails from @nailedby_nicole have a little something extra: polka dots!

Hanukkah nails

Looking for a stylish way to celebrate the festival of lights? Seek out some sparkly blue nail polish for a festive and fun manicure, like this one from @lisadnaildesigns.

Christmas tree nails

Think Christmas tree nails are too hard? Think again! Thanks to the polka dot ornaments in this design from @mimipolish7, you can easily cover up any mistakes you make while creating the look.

Intermediate Christmas nail designs

Ornament nails

These tiny ornament nails from @banicured_ are a perfect festive accessory for any Christmas look.

Santa and his elves

Christmas is a team effort, and both Santa and his elves deserve a bit of credit. This fun Christmas nail idea from @andreiamartinsblog lets them all have their moment in the spotlight.

Santa wine glass nails

Santa usually gets a glass of milk, but this year, he's graduating to a refreshing glass of red. Courtesy of @nails.design.girl, this sassy Christmas nail art is perfect for all you wine lovers out there.

Candy cane nails

This Christmas nail design from @claudia_hrnandez has just about everything we love: pink, glitter and candy canes. We're definitely going to give it a try!

Wreath nails

A Christmas wreath is one of those quintessential holiday decorations that always dresses up your house. It also looks pretty darn cute on your nails!

Advanced Christmas nail designs

Christmas light nails

As you're decking the halls and trimming your tree, don't forget to add a little bit of sparkle to your nails, too! This glittery Christmas light nail tutorial from @25sweetpeas is sure to brighten up your holiday season in a flash.

Nutcracker nails

The Nutcracker has always been a holiday classic, and one look at @nailart_bygracie's festive holiday nail design will have you quickly dreaming of sugar plums.

Grinch nails

You don't have to be a Grinch to appreciate this classic holiday character. And if you ask us, this quirky nail design from @banicured_ is enough to make all your friends green with envy this Christmas.

Snowman nails

Do you wanna build a snowman? Get all the fun of this cold weather activity in the comfort of your own home with this winter nail design from @katten.nails.

Gingerbread and tree nails

Plaid, gingerbread and trees? Now that’s a Christmas nail design we can get behind! Check out this tutorial from @hannys_manis for some festive inspiration.