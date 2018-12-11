Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

It's the perfect time of year to decorate your nails with holiday cheer!

Christmas nail designs are one of our favorite ways to show off the holiday spirit, and you don't have to be a nail aficionado to make a festive statement. With these creative Christmas nail art ideas, you'll definitely land yourself on Santa's "nice" list this year.

1. Sweet as candy

I want candy ... cane nail art! And, OK, maybe a few actual candy canes.

2. Santa and his elves

Sure, Santa is Christmas' main man, but his elves deserve some credit, too!

3. Sweet snowflakes

The key to this ethereal snowflake nail design? The stunning silver shimmer.

4. Oh Santa ...

This simply adorable (and deceptively easy) Santa hat nail design will have you saying, "Ho, ho, ho" all season long.

5. Ugly Christmas Sweater nails

No need to add to your ugly Christmas sweater collection this year; simply wear one on your nails!

6. Lovely lights

You can never have enough Christmas lights, right?

7. Run run, Rudolph

Crushing on these cute reindeer nails? Break out those nail stamps and get ready to be amazed.

8. Extreme Santa hat

Do they look a little insane? Sure. But this Santa hat nail design is pretty darn impressive as well!

9. Gingerbread men

In the mood for a sweet treat? This fun holiday nail design pays tribute to the tasty cookie we all crave this time of year.

10. Holiday cheer

Can't pick one holiday theme? Wear several festive designs on your nails at once!