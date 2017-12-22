Get Stuff We Love
This is the perfect time of year to take your style up a notch. TODAY Style scoped out 12 wow-worthy hairstyles that are sure to turn heads. Now the only question is: Which one should you choose?
1. Perky ponytail
Sure, ponytails are typically a casual style, but that doesn't mean you can't dress them up for the holidays. Add some volume on top and wrap an extra layer of hair around the base of your pony to give it added dimension and sass that’s sure to get you oodles of compliments.
2. Holiday bow
This isn't your classic half-up half-down hairstyle, but this creation from Sarah Potempa, creator of The Beachwaver, is actually incredibly easy to do.
Start by curling your hair and running your fingers through to make the curls feel more natural. About 1-inch away from the hairline, take a section of hair from the top and tie using an elastic. Pull the hair halfway through, so that you create a looped bun while leaving the ends out. The more hair in looped bun, the bigger, more dramatic the bow.
Split the loop in half to create two smaller loops and secure to opposite sides with bobby pins. To finish, pick up the remaining ends from the ponytail and wrap them up and around the center of the bow. Secure with a bobby pin. Fluff both sides of the bow and you're done!
3. Sleek and smooth
When you're hitting up multiple parties or just you don't have time to worry about creating several stunning styles, a sleek, straight ‘do that lasts a few days will save you time. For heat protection and long-lasting wear, make sure to spritz locks with a heat protector while styling.
4. The wet look
Wet hair, don't care! Whether you're strapped for time or simply want an easy-peasy style, there's something undeniably sexy about a wet hair look. Simply reach for your favorite gel or wax, apply generously, and let those sultry locks speak for themselves.
5. Awesome accessories
There's no better time than the holidays to make a shiny statement with some gorgeous hair accessories. Pair a sparkly clip or a textured headband with an off-the-shoulders updo, and just wait for the compliments.
6. Retro curls
Dreaming of a retro holiday? A Hollywood glam look is always en vogue, whether you're celebrating the holidays at home or somewhere fancy.
To get the look, Potempa recommends starting with a deep, side part and separating the hair into three sections (left, right and back). Then use a 1-inch curling iron to curl each section. Roll each curl under and hold for three to four seconds before securing with a single-prong clip. Potempa suggests putting your finger through the center of the curl and rolling until it hit the root for the best results. Repeat these steps until you've completed the roller set and allow the curls to cool.
Spray the brush with a flexible hairspray, remove the clips and brush through the curls in large sections. Potempa says its similar to how you would brush a ponytail. Finish off with another spritz of hairspray for extra hold and you're done!
Pro tip: To define certain curls and waves, leave clips in the front of the hair after brushing for 3-5 minutes.
7. Punky pixie
When it comes to kickass party looks, pixies are one of the most versatile options around. The borrowed-from-the-boys trend can be worn countless ways, but we’re pretty partial to this shiny rolled version!
8. Beautiful braids
For the holiday hostess who has more to focus on than dealing with her hair, this classy braid is ideal. Practical and pretty, the style will help you look your best and keep your hair out of the way. Win, win!
9. Sassy updo
Dear Santa, we really want our hair to look this amazing! A funky updo with texture to spare is at the top of our wishlist this holiday season, and we're making it happen with lots of sea salt spray.
10. Holiday twist
This hairstyle might look complicated, but it's actually quite easy. Instead of braiding, all you need to do is twist. Potempa shares step-by-step instructions, so you can do this right at home.
To begin, curl your hair and run your fingers through it to separate the curls and turn them into loose waves. Then grab two pieces of hair (one from the left and the other from the right) and secure with elastic. Underneath each section, grab a small piece of hair and pull it over and through the first strand on both sides. Connect those two pieces of hair above the previous ponytail. Repeat one more time on both sides and secure with an elastic. Complete the look with your favorite hair jewel for a festive touch.
11. Classic blowout
The best part about a blowout? It’ll last you several days with the help of some dry shampoo. Did we mention it’s pretty much the little black dress of hairstyles?
12. Top notch topknot
Topknots are basically a lazy gal's hair dream, but they don't have to look sloppy. Tease roots for maximum volume and run a shine serum through locks to lend a polished vibe to your carefree holiday style.