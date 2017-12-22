This isn't your classic half-up half-down hairstyle, but this creation from Sarah Potempa, creator of The Beachwaver, is actually incredibly easy to do.

Start by curling your hair and running your fingers through to make the curls feel more natural. About 1-inch away from the hairline, take a section of hair from the top and tie using an elastic. Pull the hair halfway through, so that you create a looped bun while leaving the ends out. The more hair in looped bun, the bigger, more dramatic the bow.

Split the loop in half to create two smaller loops and secure to opposite sides with bobby pins. To finish, pick up the remaining ends from the ponytail and wrap them up and around the center of the bow. Secure with a bobby pin. Fluff both sides of the bow and you're done!

3. Sleek and smooth

Priyanka Chopra flaunts her sleek, smooth locks. WireImage

When you're hitting up multiple parties or just you don't have time to worry about creating several stunning styles, a sleek, straight ‘do that lasts a few days will save you time. For heat protection and long-lasting wear, make sure to spritz locks with a heat protector while styling.

4. The wet look

Selena Gomez looks sultry with wet hair. WireImage

Wet hair, don't care! Whether you're strapped for time or simply want an easy-peasy style, there's something undeniably sexy about a wet hair look. Simply reach for your favorite gel or wax, apply generously, and let those sultry locks speak for themselves.

5. Awesome accessories

Kerry Washington dazzles with a shiny hair accessory. Getty Images

There's no better time than the holidays to make a shiny statement with some gorgeous hair accessories. Pair a sparkly clip or a textured headband with an off-the-shoulders updo, and just wait for the compliments.

6. Retro curls