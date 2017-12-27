The 9 do's and don'ts of returning holiday gifts

1. DO save the receipt

It may seem obvious, but many people forget this step!

If you're giving a gift, make sure to provide a gift receipt. If you're the gift recipient, stash that receipt away somewhere safe until you decide on whether or not you want to keep the item. While some retailers may give you store credit if you show up with no receipt, most retailers will require proof of purchase if you're looking to get cash back.

2. DO keep the item’s original packaging

Rushing to open your gift can be exciting, but if you accidentally damage the box or plastic wrapping that your item came in, you jeopardize your chances of getting a full return. Some stores offer store credit, but will charge you a re-stocking fee if the original packaging is missing or damaged. Others will charge you a small fee if you try to return an item with a dirty or missing user’s manual.

3. DON'T return used items

Having second thoughts about a pair of boots you've already worn once? Used or worn items are usually non-refundable, unless the product is defective in some way. A few stores like Nordstrom and Sephora have a more lenient policy, but in general,you won’t get a full refund if your item is used or previously worn.

4. DO be prepared to have proof of identity

In an effort to prevent retail fraud, a number of retailers are relying on refund verification systems to keep track of customers’ spending and return habits.

This means they’ll ask you for a government-issued ID every time you make a return and will keep track of your activity. Some stores, like Walmart, will allow you to make a maximum of three returns (without a receipt) in 45 days. If you try to make a fourth in that time span, they reserve the right to ban you from making any further returns. Meanwhile, Amazon.com has been known to suspend users’ accounts if they suspect fraudulent return habits.