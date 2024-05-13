Julia Fox asks Hoda Kotb about her using Ziploc bag as a clutch: ‘Why?’

Julia Fox is sharing her creative fashion takes, and one incorporates an item that Hoda Kotb holds near and dear to her heart: a Ziploc bag.

In honor of the 34-year-old hosting her new competition show "OMG Fashun," Fox appeared on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna May 13 and showed the co-hosts how to style an outfit with everyday household items.

After walking Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager through styling slinkies, flowers and Christmas lights, Fox arrived at two piles of Ziploc bags, calling them “Hoda’s purse little thing.”

Hoda, who has chosen function over fashion at events in the past, brought a clear Ziploc bag as her satchel of choice to the Time100 gala in 2018.

“Can I ask you, why?” Fox asked Hoda of choosing to use a Ziploc bag as a clutch.

“That’s a question we’ve been wanting to ask for months,” Jenna interjected.

Hoda explained, “Because I have many of them. I don’t really have a clutch that I like. It’s easy.”

“You know exactly what you have,” Hoda continued, as Fox pipes in, “So does the rest of the world! Do you want everyone to know what’s in your bag?”

Fox then shared that for an outfit, a designer could cut the bags up and reassemble the pieces to create "a whole situation" of a look. She added the bags could also be used as socks or gloves.

“Please don’t give her any more ideas, Julia,” Jenna added as Hoda laughed. “You know she’s going to be wearing Ziploc gloves.”

When Hoda brought her Ziploc bag to the Time100 gala in 2018, where she was honored with TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, the two discussed her accessory choice with TODAY's Willie Geist.

Hoda Kotb discusses bringing a Ziploc bag as a purse with Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist at the Time100 event. TODAY

“I can’t,” Savannah said. “I tried to give her a purse, she doesn’t want it.”

“That’s all you need,’’ she said about the Ziploc bag. “It’s just easier and less complicated.”

In June 2022, Hoda opted for another unique bag that she brought to the Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala in New York City: a camera case.

Hoda Kotb poses with a camera case as her bag at the 2022 Sesame Workshop Benefit Gala in New York City. Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“I was at work. I had zero and I was like, I needed something to put lipstick in. I had nothing, not even a Ziploc. You know I’ll take a Ziploc,” she told her co-host on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in June 2022.

She continued, “I didn’t have a clean one in the house, so I opened up the cabinet and I saw something that had chargers in it, like converters, so I unzipped it. I took the converters out because they were for a trip, and then I placed inside my lip stuff, Altoids and it looked fine.”