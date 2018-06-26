Hoda Kotb has a creative (and crazy!) trick to make high heels more comfortable

“You take the maxi pad … don’t get the one with wings … and put it inside the shoe,” she said as she demonstrated the simple style trick. “It sticks because of the sticky stuff.”

Maxi pads are the perfect shoe cushions, according to Hoda ... they're soft and self-adhesive! TODAY

“I’m telling you, you are going to feel like you are on a cloud,” Hoda added.

Mel B was a little skeptical at first, but after she slipped a pad into her own leopard-print stilettos, the “America’s Got Talent” judge was completely convinced.

“Yes, actually, yes!” she said as she walked around. “(It’s) so much nicer, oh my God!”

This also seems like a great way to improve the fit of slighty-too-big shoes. Maybe just remember not to slip off your shoes in public while employing this particular fashion hack!

Of course, Hoda is the master of finding new, creative uses for everyday items — she’s even been known to rock Ziploc bag purses on the red carpet.

Mel B is totally on board. TODAY

Count us in!