Just one week ago, Hoda Kotb returned to TODAY after a few months away, and we couldn't be happier to have her back in Studio 1A.

She returned with an even fuller heart now that baby Hope has joined her family. And as the fourth hour co-host noted, something changed after she returned from maternity leave.

"I came back to work after five months — and I was going through my clothes to wear things — and I realized something major," she said. "All of my dresses are 8s — and they're all tight!"

Hoda's not sweating it though, telling her guest co-host, Meredith Vieira, that she's totally owning a change in size.

"I had to do all 10s," she said. "I'm up to 10s — I love a 10!"

Hoda revealed that she went up a dress size, but as Meredith pointed out, the number on a tag "doesn't matter." Nathan Congleton/TODAY

As Meredith then noted, "The number doesn't matter. You're gorgeous."

It's true. Sizes may come and go, but that detail remains. So, Hoda's embracing being a perfect 10!

"Whenever I go down this road — and I don't mind it — I'm good with it," she said of size changes. "I just continue the road. I don't hold back. I got new dresses, and it's all going to be fine."