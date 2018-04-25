Hoda Kotb's go-to accessory for the red carpet: a Ziploc bag

Hoda went for function over form when she and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie were among the luminaries honored as the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 at Lincoln Center.

In an interview at the event, TODAY's Willie Geist was asking them about their last online purchase when Hoda whipped out a clear plastic bag to grab her phone and try to figure out the answer.

Yes, that's a Ziploc bag Hoda is clutching. TODAY

"I can't wait for US Weekly to say, 'And the clutch by Ziploc," he joked.

"I can't," Savannah said. "I tried to give her a purse, she doesn't want it."

TODAY

Hoda was just looking to keep it simple. Or maybe she was just giving her shoulder a rest instead of lugging around the 12 pounds of stuff she carries in her everyday handbag.