Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Records challenge

Hoda Kotb's go-to accessory for the red carpet: a Ziploc bag

The TODAY anchor went for substance over style when she accessorized with a Ziploc bag while being honored alongside Savannah Guthrie at the TIME 100 gala.

by Scott Stump / / Source: TODAY

Hoda Kotb decided on an up-and-coming American designer behind the must-have look for airline travel when making her choice of handbag for Tuesday night's TIME 100 gala in New York City.

Move over Fendi, Gucci, Prada and Versace. Hoda is rocking Ziploc.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb attend the TIME 100 gala

04:35

Hoda went for function over form when she and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie were among the luminaries honored as the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 at Lincoln Center.

In an interview at the event, TODAY's Willie Geist was asking them about their last online purchase when Hoda whipped out a clear plastic bag to grab her phone and try to figure out the answer.

Yes, that's a Ziploc bag Hoda is clutching.TODAY

"I can't wait for US Weekly to say, 'And the clutch by Ziploc," he joked.

"I can't," Savannah said. "I tried to give her a purse, she doesn't want it."

TODAY

Hoda was just looking to keep it simple. Or maybe she was just giving her shoulder a rest instead of lugging around the 12 pounds of stuff she carries in her everyday handbag.

Hoda’s handbag weighs 12 pounds

03:19

"That's all you need,'' she said about the Ziploc. "It's just easier and less complicated."

Interviewing Trevor Noah, Nicole Kidman and John Krasinski all took a back seat to Hoda's fashion choice for Willie.

"I have to say, your purse was the highlight,'' Willie said.

"She did just get off a plane, so it was like TSA-approved,'' Savannah added.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

