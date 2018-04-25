Hoda Kotb's go-to accessory for the red carpet: a Ziploc bag

Get Stuff We Love
Hoda Kotb decided on an up-and-coming American designer behind the must-have look for airline travel when making her choice of handbag for Tuesday night's TIME 100 gala in New York City.
Move over Fendi, Gucci, Prada and Versace. Hoda is rocking Ziploc.
Hoda went for function over form when she and TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie were among the luminaries honored as the TIME 100 Most Influential People of 2018 at Lincoln Center.
In an interview at the event, TODAY's Willie Geist was asking them about their last online purchase when Hoda whipped out a clear plastic bag to grab her phone and try to figure out the answer.
"I can't wait for US Weekly to say, 'And the clutch by Ziploc," he joked.
"I can't," Savannah said. "I tried to give her a purse, she doesn't want it."
Hoda was just looking to keep it simple. Or maybe she was just giving her shoulder a rest instead of lugging around the 12 pounds of stuff she carries in her everyday handbag.
"That's all you need,'' she said about the Ziploc. "It's just easier and less complicated."
Interviewing Trevor Noah, Nicole Kidman and John Krasinski all took a back seat to Hoda's fashion choice for Willie.
"I have to say, your purse was the highlight,'' Willie said.
"She did just get off a plane, so it was like TSA-approved,'' Savannah added.
