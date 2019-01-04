Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

With the annual Golden Globe Awards airing this Sunday, TODAY's Hoda Kotb tried out a red carpet-worthy 'do just in time for the festivities.

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton stopped the Fourth HourFriday to share two sassy styles inspired by his client Jennifer Lopez. He couldn't resist getting Hoda in on the fun!

Chris Appleton used a clip-in piece to create Hoda's new ponytail! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Appleton showed Hoda and guest co-host Tony Goldwyn how to re-create some high-impact styles with the help of clip-in extensions, and talk turned to changing up Hoda's signature short 'do.

So after finishing up with his models, Appleton turned his attention to Hoda and broke out some hair extensions for her, too.

"I've always said I'm going to do this and have never done it," Appleton said. "Let's have a look at Hoda, let's give her a little red carpet look."

Hoda was a bit hesitant at first, joking, "I haven't done my roots, I feel bad," but she soon saw how easy the transformation was from daytime polish to nighttime glam.

Hoda's new ponytail is perfectly bouncy. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

After pulling Hoda's hair into a simple low ponytail, Appleton hooked in the hair piece, wrapped it around her natural hair and pinned it in.

"You've got beautiful hair. I'm always desperate to get my hands on you," Appleton said, marveling over Hoda's thick locks.

The end result? A long, bouncy, curly ponytail that's a great look for a night out!

Looking fab, Hoda! Nathan Congleton/TODAY

The clip-in piece perfectly matched Hoda's hair color and she was pretty pleased with her new look.

"'That's crazy. thank you!" she said.

Looks like you're ready for the red carpet now, Hoda!