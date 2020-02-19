Hoda Kotb is hoping for "just one beautiful moment" at her upcoming wedding to fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Hoda shared some new details about her nuptials in the latest issue of People magazine about what she envisions for her special day with her partner of six years.

Hoda Kotb has shared more details about her upcoming wedding to Joel Schiffman. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"I'm putting the planning in the hands of professionals,'' she said. "All I want is Joel, Haley and Hope, and my closest inner circle. I can picture Joel at the end of the aisle and Haley and Hope wondering what's going on."

Hoda, 55, and Joel, 61, got engaged on Nov. 23 during a tropical vacation in Mexico, and it sounds like palm trees and warm sun will also be part of their wedding.

She told People it will feature "sand and drinks and a great deejay." On TODAY in last year, Hoda said the two will probably do a destination wedding.

The special day will most likely be in the fall, Hoda told Ellen DeGeneres last month.

Her expectations for the wedding involve one thing.

"Everything's just the backdrop for a beautiful moment,'' she told People. "And that's all I want — just one beautiful moment. The rest of it's just drunk dancing."

Hoda also shared with E! News earlier this month that the couple's daughters, Haley, 3, and almost 1-year-old Hope, will be part of the ceremony and even walk down the aisle with them.

"Haley's been asking me, ‘What is it? What's going on?'” Hoda shared. “She's like, 'Am I coming to the party?' And I say, 'Yes, you're coming.' They're going to walk. Joel and I will be there, and the rest of it is just icing."