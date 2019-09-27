Hey now, hey now, Hilary Duff is all ready for the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot!

The "Younger" actress, 31, just lightened up her blond hair as she prepares to play a grown-up version of her beloved teen character from the early 2000s.

Her hairstylist, Nikki Lee, shared a photo of her new look on Instagram.

“Never in a million years did I think I would be doing Lizzie’s color!” she wrote in the caption. “Well dreams do come true! Thank you @hilaryduff for trusting me to create the perfect blonde for the next chapter of Lizzie Mcguire!”

Duff looks gorgeous with her new do, which starts with darker roots and lightens to a golden-blond shade at the ends.

“Lizzie McGuire” only aired for two seasons between 2001 and 2004, but Lizzie’s fun hairstyles on the show quickly became the stuff of early ‘00s legend.

She rocked headbands like nobody’s business.

Will the grown-up Lizzie McGuire still be rocking headbands? (C)Walt Disney Co.

She totally pulled off the quirky updos that everyone was obsessed with in the early aughts.

Lizzie rocked so many quirky hairstyles on the show! (C)Walt Disney Co.

And she was a pro at experimenting with edgy highlights.

A classic Lizzie look! (C)Walt Disney Co

After “Lizzie McGuire” ended, Duff continued to rock blond hair. She sported stunning, platinum waves in 2017.

She went platinum in 2017. Tiffany Rose / WireImage

In 2018, she wore a hairstyle similar to her latest look, a textured blond shade with her signature half-up, half-down top knot.

She has rocked similar looks in the past. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

In the upcoming “Lizzie McGuire” series, which will air on the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service, Duff will play an “older, wiser” version of Lizzie.

Duff sported long, straight blond hair in the "The Lizzie McGuire Movie" in 2003. Alamy Stock Photo

It looks like the modern-day Lizzie will still be rocking blond hair, but she hasn’t yet revealed how her character will style her strands. Will 30-something Lizzie have bangs? Will she embrace the headband trend? We’ll have to wait and see!