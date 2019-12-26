Hilary Duff shares new pics from her 'magical' wedding

Newlywed Hilary Duff is giving fans a peek inside her wedding day.

The actress married musician Matthew Koma on Saturday, and on Thursday she shared new photos from the intimate evening on Instagram.

In one sweet snap, the star is shown carrying her 1-year-old daughter, Banks, down the aisle.

While the moment was picturesque, apparently getting there wasn't quite as simple.

"Little girl cried up until we opened the front door and she knew we were walking towards her daddy and bruvvah," she captioned the photo.

Duff's elegant dress was a custom creation from British designer Jenny Packham. The actress revealed in a video with Vogue that Packham made her daughter's dress, too.

"It's the cutest thing I've ever seen," Duff gushed of the little girl's outfit.

She also shared a fun photo featuring her new husband. Koma is enthusiastically celebrating the big moment while Duff raises a glass toward the camera.

"The most magical day into night with the one that I love," Duff wrote.

While the pictures offer just a glimpse at the special day, the couple shared even more details (and photos) with Vogue.

According to the magazine, the reception began with a group of carolers serenading guests with traditional Christmas songs and ended with the couple dancing the night away.

Duff, who also has a 7-year-old son, Luca, shared one final snap of the whole family.

"Truly sad this day went by so quickly," she wrote in the caption.

With a wedding this beautiful, we can see why! Congratulations to the happy couple.