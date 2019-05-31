Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 5:12 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Lindsay Lowe

Hilary Duff is kicking off summer with a bang!

The “Younger” actress debuted on Instagram a new fringe just in time for the season — and she's serving up some serious Farrah Fawcett vibes with her blond, layered ‘do.

“Well @nikkilee901 came thru with these fly 70s summer bangers,” Duff, 31, wrote in a caption, giving a shoutout to her hairstylist, Nikki Lee. “Mama feeling good.”

Lee also shared photos of Duff's new look, which the actress rocked during a press day for season six of “Younger,” premiering June 12.

She paired her blond waves with a retro-inspired floral dress and fun, blue boots.

We're loving every part of this look. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Of course, when it comes to rocking bangs, Duff is a pro. She showed off a similar, ‘70s-inspired fringe back in 2017.

Duff has also been sporting bangs on and off since her "Lizzie McGuire" days. Back in 2005, she stepped out with side-swept bangs at the Teen Choice Awards.

Duff rocked the side-swept fringe at the 2005 Teen Choice Awards. SGranitz / WireImage

In 2011, the actress sported choppy, brunette bangs when she spoke to students at Edward Jenner Elementary Academy of the Arts in Chicago.

She looked stunning with darker hair and piece-y bangs. Daniel Boczarski / WireImage

Later that year, she switched back to her signature blond strands, paired with a fuller fringe.

We're loving this look, too! Duffy-Marie Arnoult / WireImage

Duff can always rock bangs, and her latest look is no exception!