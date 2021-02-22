Hilary Duff reveals new 'cotton candy blue' hair

Over the course of her 20 years in the spotlight, Hilary Duff has rocked a variety of hairstyles, from her iconic blonde waves to a choppy pink bob. This weekend, the "Younger" actor debuted the latest addition to her growing list of looks: a vibrant shade of cotton candy blue.

"The minute I got home from New York I needed a change," she captioned an Instagram selfie of her new look.

Duff, who has two children with a third on the way, also clarified that her hair was not a clever way to announce the baby's sex.

"I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy... my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!" she wrote. "We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment — but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish."

"Still don't know if I'm having a boy or a girl but I gotta have fun somehow," Duff added in a video.

This isn't Duff's first time going blue — over quarantine, she chopped her long hair into a bob and colored it teal on her own.

But celebrity hairstylist Nikki Lee gushed that this version of blue — one that, according to Duff's post, took Lee and stylist Riawna Capri all day to create — "just hits different on her."

"We’re obsessed with this look! She is goals in many ways, but to be pregnant and rock this color with so much confidence is everything," Lee wrote in a press release.

Back in 2019, Lee was also tasked with giving Duff the perfect shade of blonde for the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot, in which Duff was set to play a grown-up version of teenaged Lizzie. While Disney+ has sadly suspended the project, Duff looked amazing with the lighter, golden-blonde locks.

We can't wait to see what Duff has in store for her hair next!