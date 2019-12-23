Hilary Duff marries Matthew Koma in surprise wedding — see the gorgeous gown

It’s official: Hilary Duff is married!

The actress married her longtime partner, musician Matthew Koma, in a private wedding at their Los Angeles home on Dec. 21.

The ceremony itself was an intimate affair for family and friends, but Duff gave her fans a glimpse of her stunning wedding dress on Instagram.

She shared the story of the dress with Vogue in a behind-the-scenes video.

She revealed that the sleek gown with a high neck and caped sleeves was custom-made for her by British designer Jenny Packham, who has also worked with celebrities including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Keira Knightley and Jennifer Aniston.

“I sat down with my stylist, Jessica Paster, and we went through many, many, many designers, and we together settled on Jenny,” she said in the video. “I love it. One, I feel really comfortable, and I feel like it’s everything that I dreamed of.”

Duff added that she especially loved the gown’s ultra-modern shoulders.

“The shoulders are so exciting to me. It’s really what I wanted. It has structure, but it’s clean and simple.”

The dress also included a sweet, hidden detail, according to Vogue: the couple’s initials embroidered inside the skirt. She completed her modern look with a wavy lob and a pretty, embellished headband.

“I think when a lot of us think of Hilary Duff we probably would imagine she’s going to wear a real enormous fairytale dress, and she wears a lot of strapless things as well,” Packham told Vogue. “So I think this dress is quite a statement of her doing something surprising and unexpected.”

Duff and Koma recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday. hilaryduff \ Instagram

Duff and Koma, both 32, have been together since 2017 and share a daughter, Banks Violet Bair, who was born in 2018. Duff also has a son, Luca Cruz Comrie, from her previous marriage to Canadian NHL player Mike Comrie.

Jenny Packham also designed an adorable dress for little Banks, Duff revealed to Vogue.

“It’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen," Duff said. "She has a little empire waist with a pink velvet ribbon and this giant bow in the back.”

"She’s only 14 months old but she was fluffing the sleeves and kept bouncing up and down," the proud mom added. "It was so cute.”

Duff announced her engagement to Koma in May in a sweet Instagram post.

Congratulations to the gorgeous couple!