See the most creative ways stars wore white roses at the Grammys

While most decided to either hold the flower or wear it boutonniere style, others decided to take a creative spin. Here are a few of our favorites.

Zayn Malik

AP

Former One Direction band member, Zayn Malik decided to add a white rose patch to the lapel of his pale pink blazer.

Julia Michaels

AP

Singer-songwriter Julia Michaels added a white rose temporary tattoo on her wrist to create a special corsage.

Lilliana Vazquez

Getty Images

TODAY Style Squad member Lilliana Vazquez rocked a gorgeous ring with a white rose as part of her glitzy outfit.

Thomas Rhett

Reuters

Instead of going for the classic fresh flower, country music star Thomas Rhett went for a silk flower pin, which he wore as a boutonniere.

Janelle Monae

Getty Images

Janelle Monae rocked a cluster of pins that represented the #TimesUp movement on her floral-embroidered blazer.

Lana Del Ray

Getty Images

"Summertime Sadness" singer Lana Del Ray wore the flower as a classic corsage, but instead of holding a live white rose, she had one created out of the fabric of her gown.

Heidi Klum

Getty Images

With her statement-making gown, you may have missed model Heidi Klum's white rose corsage.

Camila Cabello

Getty Images

Why go for one rose when you can have three? "Havana" singer Camila Cabello rocked a mini white rose bouquet, which she held with her disco ball bag.

Bebe Rexha

Getty Images

Singer Bebe Rexha's white rose was attached to her clutch so it was always with her.

Ava Max

Getty Images

Singer Ava Max took things to the next level in terms of creativity by painting a white rose onto her chest.