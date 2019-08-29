I have a visceral, cringe-worthy response when I hear the term “mom haircut.” It's the same sensation when I hear the phrase “having it all.” *shudder*

Just take a look at this "Saturday Night Live" sketch to get a glimpse of what I mean:

In addition to the, um, "official" style, the mom haircut has the reputation of being a frumpy mop that was last combed four days ago and always looks dull and mismanaged. But here I am, a mother of two with limited time, who finds herself nearly fulfilling that stereotype. I'm in desperate need of a new haircut that is versatile and low maintenance — but I'm not willing to totally veer into soccer mom territory.

I'm long past overdue for a haircut. But how can I find time as a mom of two? Stephania Stanley / TODAY

I still want to feel sexy, stylish and even fun and sophisticated on occasion. It needs to fit into a ponytail for the carpool line, but I don't want a style that's too long for fear of appearing like I'm clinging to my youth. In short, I need a cross of Claire Underwood from "House of Cards" and Betty Draper from "Mad Men" — but maybe with a nicer demeanor.

Was I expecting too much from a cut and color? Is it possible to achieve all of the above characteristics with my low tolerance for styling time? (I mean, let’s be honest, getting five minutes to style your hair as a mom is a major accomplishment.)

Time to chop! Wish me luck. Stephania Stanley / TODAY

It was time for me to consult the experts at the Licari Cutler Salon in New York City. As I was getting the chop, I did some digging:

Don’t get a cut for practicality, get the cut that works best with your hair texture to make styling easy-peasy. That will save the most time in the long run.

For new mothers: Wait at least six months post-baby before making a drastic change. Those hormones are no joke and you don’t want to put your hair in the middle. That's also around the time your hair will stop shedding pillows worth of hair (but know that a cut will not stop the shedding).

Short to mid-length cuts are actually right on-trend — just take a look at all the top celebrities rocking a so-called "lob" these days!

Ask for a hair color that will last — and that means more than just infrequent root touch-ups. In other words, the highlights shouldn't turn brassy after a single day at the pool with the kids.

I know that last point all too well. Truth be told, I'm a wild card when it comes to my hair color and have been a chocolate brunette, a beach blonde and just about everything in-between. I've been slowly returning to a lighter shade and, over time, my hair has definitely been getting brassy.

"When you add golden-colored highlights, it adds fuel to the fire, making hair brassier,” my hair colorist, Erika Szabo, explained. “Instead, take the hair a color deeper and highlights just one shade lighter.”