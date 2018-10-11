Here's the story behind Barbara Bush's simple Vera Wang-designed wedding gown

Get Stuff We Love
After the sudden death of her grandmother and namesake in April, Barbara Bush sped up her wedding to make sure her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, could be there for the special day.
That meant designing the perfect gown under a time constraint. But you'd never tell based on the gorgeously understated, perfectly fitted gown.
“We just thought, let’s try to do (the wedding) soon — a small wedding with just our family and my grandfather, here,” Barbara told People magazine of her small wedding on Sunday in Maine.
As her wedding to screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne fast approached, she brought in the queen of wedding outfits, Vera Wang.
"The dress design process was not long, as the wedding plans happened rather quickly," Wang told Vogue.
"The main thing she definitely wished to achieve was a certain modernity with an ethereal, delicate feel," the designer added. "At heart, she is a minimalist."
"It was totally her idea to wear a sheer Italian silk cape that echoed the floor-length veil for a truly diaphanous effect," said Wang.
The bride's "something borrowed" came from her late grandmother: a bracelet that her grandfather gave Mrs. Bush on their 70th wedding anniversary. Her "something blue" was a pair of Larkspur & Hawk earrings, a gift from her twin sister, TODAY anchor Jenna Bush Hager.
Barbara's joyful smile and beautiful look would have made former First Lady Barbara Bush so proud.
It also wasn't the only dress she wore during the wedding weekend; at the rehearsal dinner on Saturday evening she wore a rosebud print Brock Collection design for family photos, reported People magazine. And for the wedding day luncheon she wore a Carolina Herrera gown with lilac stripes and floral appliques at the bodice. (Click on the Instagram below to see both looks.)
Looks like the wedding, and the gown, turned out beautifully.