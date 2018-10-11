Here's the story behind Barbara Bush's simple Vera Wang-designed wedding gown

“We just thought, let’s try to do (the wedding) soon — a small wedding with just our family and my grandfather, here,” Barbara told People magazine of her small wedding on Sunday in Maine.

As her wedding to screenwriter Craig Louis Coyne fast approached, she brought in the queen of wedding outfits, Vera Wang.

"The dress design process was not long, as the wedding plans happened rather quickly," Wang told Vogue.

"The main thing she definitely wished to achieve was a certain modernity with an ethereal, delicate feel," the designer added. "At heart, she is a minimalist."