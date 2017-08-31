Here's a sneak peek at Uniqlo's new maternity line

share tweet pin email

Here's exciting news for expectant mothers: Japanese retailer Uniqlo, known for its stylish, low-cost basics, has announced it will expand its offerings to include a maternity line.

Already on sale in Japan, the collection will include essentials such as briefs, leggings and ultrastretch jeans, and will hit select U.S. stores and Uniqlo.com beginning Sept. 11. Scroll down to get a sneak peek at some of the items.

Uniqlo Maternity Leggings, $15, Uniqlo (also available in tan)

Uniqlo High-Rise Maternity Briefs, $8, Uniqlo (also available in beige and black)

Uniqlo Maternity Leggings Pants, $30, Uniqlo (also available in black)

Uniqlo Low-Rise Maternity Briefs, $8, Uniqlo (also available in beige and gray)

Uniqlo Maternity Ultra Stretch Jeans, $40, Uniqlo

