Here's the secret to Hilary Duff's gorgeous, glowing skin

Whether glammed up as her character on “Younger” or taking a barefaced selfie, Hilary Duff has gorgeous skin. And the 30-year-old star spilled some of the secrets to her glow — starting with a classic.

“I’m an old-school La Mer user,” Duff told TODAY Style. “I like that heavy cream. I like a lot of it all over my face.”

La Mer Moisturizing Cream, $100, Amazon

The actress is also a big fan of a collection of face oils from the brand Odacité that targets various concerns.

“There’s a Vital Glow, and there’s one for acne, and there’s one for deep wrinkles,” she said. “There’s an eye oil. And I noticed that layering that in with my stuff is making my skin really nice. It’s actually very effective and they have these little fun bottles, so I feel like a witch mixing all my potions.”

Odacité Deep Wrinkles Serum Concentrate, $45, Amazon

Rounding out Duff’s regimen is Goop’s eye cream. “I really like it. But I’m a product junkie and if there’s cute packaging, I’m like, ‘Yup, I’ll take two!’”

Goop Perfecting Eye Cream, $90, Goop

She added, “I also use Dr. Lancer’s polish like three times a week, and I’m an avid exfoliator. I just want all the stuff schlupped off my face. I feel like it’s really good to do.”

Lancer The Method: Polish, $75, Sephora

As for makeup, Duff likes using Diorskin Star on the set of “Younger” — but goes for less coverage when she’s off camera.

“In my everyday life, I use a Tom Ford stick, because I feel like I can use my beauty blender and just get a few spots that need evening out, and then I don’t have a full face of foundation,” she said. “I use Tom Ford’s bronzer with a big fat brush.”

Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick, $85, Nordstrom

“And I love a brow,” she continued. “I just got my brows microfeathered on and it was the biggest game changer of my life. But I still fill in a little and I love Glossier’s Boy Brow. It’s amazing. And I love mascara; I use Smashbox Full Exposure. It’s my favorite; it doesn’t get drippy midday.”

Boy Brow, $16, Glossier

Smashbox Full Exposure Mascara, $23, Sephora

“My makeup regime has gone way down,” said Duff, whose son, Luca, is now 6. “It was even better when I had a baby. Now that Luca’s older I just don’t have time. I’m like his glorified chef/chauffeur/personal dresser.”

When it comes to her long locks, Duff said, “Every R+Co product is my favorite.”

“I’m picky about smells, so sometimes that will deter me from a product,” she said. “There’s this hairspray that I love that’s really light and it’s called Blowpro. Guys, not the best name. But it smells like Christmas cookies and I’m obsessed with it.”

Blowpro Blow Out Serious Non-Stick Hairspray, $18 (usually $20), Amazon

In addition to gearing up for the fifth season of “Younger,” Duff is currently busy promoting a partnership with Claritin for the brand’s 20 Minutes of Spring project. For every photo users share of an outdoor activity with the hashtags #Claritin and #20minutesofspring, the brand will donate $5 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.