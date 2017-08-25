Here's how you can get Jennifer Lopez's luscious waves right at home

TGIF!
If the start of the weekend has you inspired to hit the town with your besties, you're not alone.
Whether your girls' night includes classy cocktails at your favorite bar or a tasty potluck dinner and a movie, getting ready for a fun night should never be stressful. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton stopped by TODAY to share his favorite ideas for dressing up your hair for a night out.
Hot hairdos for your girls' night outPlay Video - 4:15
In fact, a new hairstyle is one of the easiest ways to ramp up your look when you're in a style rut.
The wet look
This cool 'do has been making the rounds with celebrities lately. It quite literally lets you walk out the door with the appearance of wet hair.
The secret to this look, according to Appleton, is actually a wave iron.
1. Spray each section of hair with a beach wave spray. This will give it both shine and texture.
Pro tip: The key here is to use enough product so your hair looks drenched without being greasy.
John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray, $7, Amazon
2. Place the wave iron into the section of hair vertically.
Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver for Beachy Waves, $20, Amazon
3. Wrap the hair around it in a figure-eight pattern.
Pro tip: Give the hair a little rock back and forth while it's in there, so the wave isn't too set.
4. Remove it and repeat throughout.
Modern updo
Appleton is the main man behind Hailee Steinfeld's gorgeous bun for this year's Oscars. While it might look complicated, he said you can actually get this look right at home. Seriously!
1. Put your hair into two basic ponytails. Appleton says you can also just do one.
2. Put an old-fashioned hairnet around each ponytail.
Mirage Ultra Invisible Dark Hair Net, $1, Sally Beauty
3. Wrap the ponytail around and secure with bobby pins.
Black Premium Bobby Pins, $8, Sally Beauty
Long loose waves
There's nothing more glamorous than cascading waves, but it turns out celebrities have a little secret to get the look of endless tresses. Appleton explained that many stars use extensions for that voluminous, thick and healthy look. However, you can get your own luxurious locks by simply using a clip-in extension from your local beauty supply store.
1. Clip in a hair piece or two that matches your hair color.
2. Pull the hair forward.
3. Add in waves with your curling iron or waver.
Remington CI9538 TStudio Salon Collection Pearl Digital Ceramic Curling Wand, $24, Amazon
4. Loosen them with your fingers and add a soft hair spray.
Upgraded ponytail
Who says your go-to ponytail is boring? In fact, turning your classic look into something extra-special is all in the hair accessories. Ariana Grande has recently been giving her signature ponytail a modern twist with hair piercings and Appleton has an easy way to get a similar look at home.
1. Start with a slicked back ponytail.
2. Use gold elastics and place them throughout the ponytail.
30 Pack Lurex Brown And Gold Tone Hair Ties, $6, Claire's