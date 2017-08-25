Here's how you can get Jennifer Lopez's luscious waves right at home

share tweet pin email

TGIF!

If the start of the weekend has you inspired to hit the town with your besties, you're not alone.

Whether your girls' night includes classy cocktails at your favorite bar or a tasty potluck dinner and a movie, getting ready for a fun night should never be stressful. Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton stopped by TODAY to share his favorite ideas for dressing up your hair for a night out.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Hot hairdos for your girls' night out Play Video - 4:15 Hot hairdos for your girls' night out Play Video - 4:15

In fact, a new hairstyle is one of the easiest ways to ramp up your look when you're in a style rut.

The wet look

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Kim Kardashian West loves to rock the wet hair look.

This cool 'do has been making the rounds with celebrities lately. It quite literally lets you walk out the door with the appearance of wet hair.

TODAY Chris Appleton re-creates Kim Kardashian West's signature wet look.

The secret to this look, according to Appleton, is actually a wave iron.

1. Spray each section of hair with a beach wave spray. This will give it both shine and texture.

Pro tip: The key here is to use enough product so your hair looks drenched without being greasy.

John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray, $7, Amazon

Amazon

2. Place the wave iron into the section of hair vertically.

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver for Beachy Waves, $20, Amazon

Amazon

3. Wrap the hair around it in a figure-eight pattern.

Pro tip: Give the hair a little rock back and forth while it's in there, so the wave isn't too set.

4. Remove it and repeat throughout.

Modern updo

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images Hailee Steinfeld's updo is actually much easier to create than you might think.

Appleton is the main man behind Hailee Steinfeld's gorgeous bun for this year's Oscars. While it might look complicated, he said you can actually get this look right at home. Seriously!

TODAY Hailee Steinfeld's updo is actually quite easy to re-create at home.

1. Put your hair into two basic ponytails. Appleton says you can also just do one.

2. Put an old-fashioned hairnet around each ponytail.

Mirage Ultra Invisible Dark Hair Net, $1, Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty

3. Wrap the ponytail around and secure with bobby pins.

Black Premium Bobby Pins, $8, Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty

Long loose waves

NBC Jennifer Lopez arguably has some of the most gorgeous locks in Hollywood.

There's nothing more glamorous than cascading waves, but it turns out celebrities have a little secret to get the look of endless tresses. Appleton explained that many stars use extensions for that voluminous, thick and healthy look. However, you can get your own luxurious locks by simply using a clip-in extension from your local beauty supply store.

TODAY Whether you want longer hair or just thicker locks, clip-in extensions are a great idea.

1. Clip in a hair piece or two that matches your hair color.

2. Pull the hair forward.

3. Add in waves with your curling iron or waver.

Remington CI9538 TStudio Salon Collection Pearl Digital Ceramic Curling Wand, $24, Amazon

Amazon

4. Loosen them with your fingers and add a soft hair spray.

Upgraded ponytail

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Ariana Grande has upgraded her ponytail with piercings.

Who says your go-to ponytail is boring? In fact, turning your classic look into something extra-special is all in the hair accessories. Ariana Grande has recently been giving her signature ponytail a modern twist with hair piercings and Appleton has an easy way to get a similar look at home.

TODAY This is a glammed up ponytail!

1. Start with a slicked back ponytail.

2. Use gold elastics and place them throughout the ponytail.

30 Pack Lurex Brown And Gold Tone Hair Ties, $6, Claire's