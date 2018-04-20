Get Stuff We Love

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Here's how to rock a blue blazer like Savannah and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge

Did anyone else miss the blue blazer memo? Don’t mind us, just running out to buy one right now!

by Jen Birkhofer / / Source: TODAY
Hoda and Savannah on TODAYNathan Congleton / TODAY

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Did anyone else miss the blue blazer memo this morning?

It may not be as well-known as the little black dress or crisp white button down, a classic blue blazer looks great year-round on almost anyone at any age. It simply doesn't go out of style.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bhy4iS9HQtH

We love how chic Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looked in hers, paired with jeans and a striped T-shirt on her trip to New Zealand in 2014.

Then, Savannah rocked a similar blue blazer this morning with black jeans and trendy white booties!

To try this classic look, here are a few blazer options the TODAY Style team loves.

Lioness Palermo blazer, $88, Shopbop

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Lioness Palermo Blazer

$88Shopbop

This version from Palermo costs $88 and looks great over any relaxed tee or dress.

Plus, Shopbop lets you check out using any Amazon Prime account to take advantage of free, two-day shipping.

Viema Moda double breasted blazer, $59, Amazon

Viema Moda double breasted military style blazer

$59Amazon

The blue, black and pink versions of this blazer all feature pockets in the front and the same gold button detailing both Savannah and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge love.

Edie double breasted blazer, $51, Boohoo

Edie double breasted blazer

$51Boohoo

A little longer than the the other options, pair this Edie blazer with dresses or wear it open with jeans.

Only Diana 3/4 sleeve blazer, $44, ASOS

Only Diana 3/4 sleeve blazer

$44ASOS

For warmer months, this blazer from ASOS lets in the breeze with three-quarter sleeves.

Pearl button blazer, $83, ASOS

ASOS pearl button blazer

$83ASOS

Instead of gold buttons, this blazer from ASOS features pearl buttons on the cuff and down the front for a slightly different look!

Maison Jules ribbed blazer, $17, Amazon

Maison Jules ribbed double-breasted blazer

$17Amazon

Last, but not least, this blazer strays from the traditional style, but the knit detailing feels cozy and prevents wrinkles!

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get Stuff We Love

Subscribe to our newsletter.
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.