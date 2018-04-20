Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Did anyone else miss the blue blazer memo this morning?

It may not be as well-known as the little black dress or crisp white button down, a classic blue blazer looks great year-round on almost anyone at any age. It simply doesn't go out of style.

We love how chic Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge looked in hers, paired with jeans and a striped T-shirt on her trip to New Zealand in 2014.

Then, Savannah rocked a similar blue blazer this morning with black jeans and trendy white booties!

To try this classic look, here are a few blazer options the TODAY Style team loves.

Lioness Palermo blazer, $88, Shopbop

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This version from Palermo costs $88 and looks great over any relaxed tee or dress.

Plus, Shopbop lets you check out using any Amazon Prime account to take advantage of free, two-day shipping.

Viema Moda double breasted blazer, $59, Amazon

The blue, black and pink versions of this blazer all feature pockets in the front and the same gold button detailing both Savannah and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge love.

Edie double breasted blazer, $51, Boohoo

A little longer than the the other options, pair this Edie blazer with dresses or wear it open with jeans.

Only Diana 3/4 sleeve blazer, $44, ASOS

For warmer months, this blazer from ASOS lets in the breeze with three-quarter sleeves.

Pearl button blazer, $83, ASOS

Instead of gold buttons, this blazer from ASOS features pearl buttons on the cuff and down the front for a slightly different look!

Maison Jules ribbed blazer, $17, Amazon

Last, but not least, this blazer strays from the traditional style, but the knit detailing feels cozy and prevents wrinkles!