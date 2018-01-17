People magazine's style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, is sharing the easiest ways to master hot styles without breaking the bank.

Update leather leggings

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and daughter Luna out and about in New York City. Splash News

Take your leather leggings to the next level by pairing them with a gray open cardigan, double-breasted black coat and booties. If you have a pair of leather leggings in your closet from another season, a quick change in your go-to outfit will quickly update the whole look. Chrissy Teigen accessorizes her outfit with a chic tote and sunglasses, making this a look that works day or night.

Updating your faux leather leggings is actually quite easy if you just change up your go-to outfit. TODAY

Salana Black Longline Double Breasted Coat, $75, Pretty Little Things

AE Lace-Up Shoulder Open Cardigan, $45, American Eagle Outfitters

Long-sleeved Jersey Top, $13, H&M

Pu Ponte Leggings, $25, Topshop

Eliza Lace Up Stretch Shoe Boot, $41, Boohoo

Roscoe Tote, $99, Nine West

Rectangle Sunglasses, $15, Target

70mm Hoop Earring, $14, Zad

Revamp the classic bootcut jeans

The classic bootcut style looks great time and time again. Keep it classic by pairing it with a relaxed button down, wool coat, boots and a belt. It's a look that will never go out of style and can be your go-to for just about any day of the week.

Your bootcut jeans are classic for a reason, but here's how to make them look new and fresh. TODAY

Tailored Wool Coat, $149, Zara

Relaxed Classic Shirt, $20, Old Navy

Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans, $70, Gap

Classic Belt, $22, My Jewel Candy

Aurella, $45, Aldo

Go bright and bold with your coat

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

A pop of yellow is always a good idea. Keep the rest of your look neutral to let the bright, sunny color of the coat really stand out. As Gabrielle Union proves, you don't have to wait until spring or summer to make a bold statement with color. In fact, the cold months of winter are the perfect time to brighten up your wardrobe.

A little pop of yellow goes a long way! TODAY

Ava Belted Wool Look Coat, $41, Boohoo

Ribbed Heathered T-Shirt Dress, $16, Forever 21

Cara Heeled Boot, $80, Just Fab

Jess, $42, Sole Society

Keep it classy with monochrome burgundy

Greg Doherty / Getty Images

The monochromatic look in burgundy is one of the biggest trends of the season. A shirt with a subtle dot pattern and patent leather shoes make the single color of the sport coat and pants feel anything but flat and boring.

Anyone can rock both monochrome and burgundy. It all comes down to the styling! TODAY

Slim Suit Jacket in Burgundy, $95, ASOS

Slim Suit Pants in Burgundy, $32, ASOS

14th & Union Dot Print Trim Fit Dress Shirt, $30, Nordstrom Rack

Vangelo Tab Dress Oxford, $43, Sears