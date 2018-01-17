Get Stuff We Love
When it comes to trends and trying new looks, celebrities never fail to be a source of style inspiration.
From Chrissy Teigen to Jennifer Lopez, there are so many looks we're eager to try. The best part is, it's actually quite easy to rock these trends on a budget. All you need are a few special pieces and some creativity when it comes to putting an outfit together.
People magazine's style and beauty director, Andrea Lavinthal, is sharing the easiest ways to master hot styles without breaking the bank.
Update leather leggings
Take your leather leggings to the next level by pairing them with a gray open cardigan, double-breasted black coat and booties. If you have a pair of leather leggings in your closet from another season, a quick change in your go-to outfit will quickly update the whole look. Chrissy Teigen accessorizes her outfit with a chic tote and sunglasses, making this a look that works day or night.
Salana Black Longline Double Breasted Coat, $75, Pretty Little Things
AE Lace-Up Shoulder Open Cardigan, $45, American Eagle Outfitters
Long-sleeved Jersey Top, $13, H&M
Pu Ponte Leggings, $25, Topshop
Eliza Lace Up Stretch Shoe Boot, $41, Boohoo
Roscoe Tote, $99, Nine West
Rectangle Sunglasses, $15, Target
70mm Hoop Earring, $14, Zad
Revamp the classic bootcut jeans
The classic bootcut style looks great time and time again. Keep it classic by pairing it with a relaxed button down, wool coat, boots and a belt. It's a look that will never go out of style and can be your go-to for just about any day of the week.
Tailored Wool Coat, $149, Zara
Relaxed Classic Shirt, $20, Old Navy
Mid Rise Perfect Boot Jeans, $70, Gap
Classic Belt, $22, My Jewel Candy
Aurella, $45, Aldo
Go bright and bold with your coat
A pop of yellow is always a good idea. Keep the rest of your look neutral to let the bright, sunny color of the coat really stand out. As Gabrielle Union proves, you don't have to wait until spring or summer to make a bold statement with color. In fact, the cold months of winter are the perfect time to brighten up your wardrobe.
Ava Belted Wool Look Coat, $41, Boohoo
Ribbed Heathered T-Shirt Dress, $16, Forever 21
Cara Heeled Boot, $80, Just Fab
Jess, $42, Sole Society
Keep it classy with monochrome burgundy
The monochromatic look in burgundy is one of the biggest trends of the season. A shirt with a subtle dot pattern and patent leather shoes make the single color of the sport coat and pants feel anything but flat and boring.
Slim Suit Jacket in Burgundy, $95, ASOS
Slim Suit Pants in Burgundy, $32, ASOS
14th & Union Dot Print Trim Fit Dress Shirt, $30, Nordstrom Rack
Vangelo Tab Dress Oxford, $43, Sears