Talk about dropping a (bath) bombshell!

Lush just announced that it will discontinue 29 of its handmade bath and body products, including several massage bars, shower jellies, face masks and lip tints (but not, thankfully, any of its beloved, fizzy bath bombs).

A sad goodbye to the Plumps Solid Hair Conditioner, Layer Cake Soap and the From Dusk ‘Til Dawn Massage Bar. Lush

“We’re always shuffling up the products on our shelves to free up space for creative new inventions,” the U.K.-based cosmetics company wrote on its website.

Sure, but change is hard, and many Lush customers are still mourning the loss of some of their favorite balms, jellies and creams.

Mr. Dandy's Hair Candy will soon disappear from Lush's shelves. Lush

“I thought strawberry fields were forever!” one funny fan wrote on Lush’s Facebook page, bemoaning the loss of the Strawberry Feels Forever Massage Bar.

Long story short, grab these products from stores while you still can — and even if your local store is sold out, Lush recommends checking its website in case there are any left online.

Here are some of the products that will soon leave us to spend eternity in, as Lush calls it, “that great bathtub in the sky.”

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Ayesha Fresh Face Mask, $10

Lush Ayesha Fresh Face Mask, $10

Passion Fruit Lip Balm, $11

Lush Passion Fruit Lip Balm, $11

Popcorn Lip Scrub, $11

Lush Popcorn Lip Scrub, $11

Bling! Toothy Tabs, $24

Refresher Shower Jelly, $25