With the holidays fast approaching, we are already searching for the best deals and savings from our favorite brands and retailers. For those who are looking for the perfect holiday outfit or some amazing gifts for loved ones, you should check out Nordstrom's fall sale. The retailer is offering up to 40 percent off a wide range of products.

Everything from clothing to shoes, home goods and accessories is marked down. All of our favorite brands are included too, from Hunter boots to Kate Spade purses to Ted Baker pants. To make things even easier, we picked out 10 of our favorite pieces — you'll love them for yourself or for someone special!

Best deals on fashion

1. Ugg Daelynn Boot, $120 (normally $190), Nordstrom

Keep your feet nice and warm in these Ugg boots. The side bow adds a bit of extra flare to the classic short boot, and they come in gray, black, chestnut and maroon.

2. Tory Burch Gemini Link Coated Canvas Tote, $133 (normally $198), Nordstrom

This Tory Burch tote can hold everything you need. The neutral colors make it a chic choice for an everyday bag.

3. BP. Reversible Houndstooth & Grid Scarf, $15 (normally $29), Nordstrom

This scarf is both stylish and cozy. The two reversible prints give it a fun look no matter how you want to style it. It's the perfect accessory for the colder weather.

4. Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack, $50 (normally $100), Nordstrom

The popular Herschel backpacks are versatile and perfect for everything from hiking to commuting to work or school. This cool gray and black color combo is a great gift for both guys and girls.

Best deals on Kids' Stuff

1. Strokke Stroller Winter Kit, $90 (normally $299), Nordstrom

This is the ultimate bundle for any mom with a Strokke Stroller. It will help keep you and the baby warm all winter long.

2. Nike Grow with Me Beanie & Mittens Set, $18 (normally $24), Nordstrom

This Nike knit hat and mittens set is adorable. The extra-long cuffs make it possible for the gear to grow with your little one and last for years.

3. Janod Story Grand Prix Play Set, $30 (normally $50), Nordstrom

This toy is a cardboard case that folds out into a track. It includes three wooden vehicles for kids to race around and have a blast.

Best deals on Home Goods

1. 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set from All-Clad, $400 (normally $700), Nordstrom

Upgrade your cookware just in time for Thanksgiving with this 10-piece set from All-Clad. The stainless core is said to even spread out heat while cooking and prevent warping. They are safe to use both on the stove top an in the oven!

If you only need to upgrade a few pieces, you can snag two frying pans for $60 (30 percent off) and a saucepan for $50.

2. Anthropologie Capri Blue Mini Scented Jar Candle, $10 (normally $12), Nordstrom

Not only are these mini candle jars a nice way to decorate the home, but they also make the area smell divine. They comes in two seasonally appropriate scents: pumpkin and spiced cider.

3. Kate Spade New York Crown Point Picture Frame, $30 (normally $50), Nordstrom

This stunning rose gold picture frame would look fabulous on an end table or on your desk at work. You can also fill it with a favorite photo and give it away as a nice gift.

