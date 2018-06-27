Propose now and shop later with this 'Will You?' engagement ring

Get Stuff We Love
While marriage proposals are sweet and full of love, they also have the tendency to be a little (OK, very) nerve wracking for the one on bended knee. “Will he or she say yes?” “Will I keep my cool?” And, most often, “Will he or she like the ring?”
But now, one diamond company is hoping to make the moment a little less worrisome for the one asking the question.
In a break from the traditional engagement ring, Helzberg Diamonds is proposing a new idea: the “Will You?” ring, which is essentially the ring before the ring.
The $50 silver band is inscribed with the words, "This is a ring, not the ring," and comes in a white presentation box that opens to reveal the words, “The first of many things we'll do together.”
Beryl Raff, chairwoman and chief executive of Helzberg Diamonds, told TODAY Style that the “Will You” ring keeps the engagement a surprise while also allowing a couple to enjoy the process of choosing a ring together.
"We know many of today’s couples are re-thinking traditional roles and looking to do more together," she said. "We see more couples in our stores shopping for engagement rings, as well as designing custom rings together. We also know traditional engagements can be daunting."
A recent survey conducted on behalf of Helzberg found that three-quarters of men (73 percent) and two-thirds of women (63 percent) in relationships think marriage proposals should be a surprise, but there’s fear from both parties that the ring won’t be quite right.
Sixty-two percent of men in relationships said the hardest part of the proposal would be picking out the ring, and half of the women said the hardest part would be letting him know kind they want.
In all, 41 percent felt that couples should pick the engagement ring together, which is kind of hard to do if you want the proposal to be a surprise.
"This magical moment in a couple’s life should be stress-free," Raff added. "We want our customers to know we understand what they’re going through and are here to offer options."
We know what you’re thinking, though … “This means we have to shell out money for three rings to get married, now?” Not necessarily.
Couples who buy the "Will You?" ring can return to Helzberg Diamonds and pick out the real engagement ring for a discount of $200 off rings priced between $999-$1,998, and $400 off rings priced at more than $1,999.
Sounds like a pretty good deal and an interesting concept to try, but the big question is, “Would you?”