Helen Mirren just added one more bullet point to the laundry list of reasons why we love her.

Helen Mirren looked so happy darting down the runway. Lucas Barioulet / AFP - Getty Images

During L’Oréal's spring-summer 2020 ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week, the 74-year-old actress decided to change things up a bit and run down the runway. Not only did the "Catherine the Great" star skip and prance, much to the audience's delight, she did so without her shoes.

Mirren posted a photo of the joyous moment on Instagram, writing, “literally taking off…”

"Take it on the chin and roll with it. You die young or you get older. There is nothing in between! You may as well enjoy it."

"Stole the show," one fan commented, while another added, "YASSSS queen."

Opening up to Vogue backstage at the show, Mirren talked about the experience of aging while sharing her personal philosophy on the matter.

“It’s much better to age disgracefully!” she told the magazine. “Take it on the chin and roll with it. You die young or you get older. There is nothing in between! You may as well enjoy it.”

“My mother once said, ‘Never worry about getting older. I know the thought of you being 45 when you’re 25 is, ‘Oh my god! Who wants to be 45?’ But it’s amazing because when you get to be 45, you’ll realize it’s actually very cool and you don’t want to be 25 again,’’ she explained.

"With every age comes advantages and disadvantages. And you tend to find that you don't want to go back."

“And I have to say, she was absolutely right. With every age comes advantages and disadvantages. And you tend to find that you don’t want to go back. You want to be exactly where you are with everything you’ve experienced.”

Eva Longoria with her son Santiago Baston. Pierre Suu / Getty Images

Other celebrities who made their way down the runway included Camila Cabello, Geri Geri Halliwell, Andie MacDowell and Eva Longoria, who brought out her 15-month-old baby boy, Santiago, to share the spotlight with mom.